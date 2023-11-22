Save $180 on the superb Sonos Arc soundbar for Black Friday

Hey deal hunters, boy have we got a whopper for you today! This deal will have you hearing things you’ve never heard before, and that’s no joke!

That’s right, the ultra-premium Sonos Arc soundbar is on sale, with an astonishing $180 slashed off its usual price.

You can now put this bad boy in front of your TV for $720 instead of it’s usual $899.99 price. I mean, c’mon, that’s a deal!

Sonos Arc Soundbar $719.00 The Sonos Arc is a premium soundbar with huge spatial sound, full support for Dolby Atmos via eARC, and multiple connectivity options, including AirPlay 2. You can tune the sound for your room with the easy-to-do Trueplay function, and wirelessly stream music from the major streaming services without needing to turn on your TV. What We Like: Full Dolby Atmos support with surround and height information from a single soundbar.

Wirelessly stream music from the internet without needing a hub

Works with all your existing Sonos speakers

Huge, immersive spatial sound

Hear me, this is a stellar soundbar

The Sonos Arc isn’t just any soundbar, it’s a Dolby Atmos beast, perfect for filling your living room with immersive soundscapes and surround sound.

Thanks to upward-firing drivers, you’ll hear sounds overhead, or behind you, or anywhere else the on-screen action says they should be coming from.

And it’s got nine more drivers for a total of eleven speakers firing sound in every direction. Those speakers were tuned in partnership with Oscar-winning sound engineers so you better believe they sound great.

This is the soundbar my TV is hooked up to, and it absolutely smashes every other soundbar I’ve ever used.

Once I wandered around my room using the Enhanced Trueplay feature in the Sonos app to tune it to my room, I heard new things in movies I know backwards. It really is a fantastic audio device.

And because it’s a Sonos speaker, it can stream music wirelessly from the internet without the TV being on, and connect to other Sonos speakers like the Sub or Era 100 as wireless surrounds.

So, where can you pick up this Black Friday deal?

Just like the multiple ways to connect to the Sonos Arc, you’ve got options.

This deal is available at Sonos, Amazon, and Best Buy. But remember, this deal is going to go fast! It’s rare to see Sonos products on such deep discounts, and it’ll be gone after Black Friday.

So grab your credit card and get clicking, home theater nirvana awaits!

