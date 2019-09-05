If you like your games to be heavy on exploration and farming while having an absence of combat, you might be interested in Stranded Sails: Explorer of the Cursed Islands, coming to PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Pro, Windows (via Steam, GOG, and Humble) by the end of the October.

The demo we had the chance to play at PAX West was fairly straightforward. You’re on a ship at sea, the ship crashes, and instead of meeting your untimely end right then and there, you wash ashore onto the beach of an unfamiliar island, the state and whereabouts of your crew unknown.

You do end up quickly meeting someone who then teaches you the basics of farming. You learn about seeds and water, then about tools, then about materials and where to find them, how to explore the island, and so on.

Check out the reveal trailer for Stranded Sails: Explorer of the Cursed Islands

I have to confess that I don’t remember this one very well, because instead of playing the game – one about exploration and discovery – I just had someone staffing the booth telling me exactly what to do and exactly where to go next. To any developers reading this (I know there are probably several from my Twitter following, at least): Don’t do this. If your demo doesn’t speak for itself, your demo isn’t ready for public consumption.

Still, I can’t be too hard on them. The game seems fun. There’s a linear story, several islands to explore, and the full release in October won’t have someone telling you what to do the whole time.

What do you think? Interested in Stranded Sails? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

