Target is bringing back its Deal Days promotion for a second time this year, offering discounts on electronics, home goods, kitchen appliances, and more. The sale is live now and runs through October 8.

So what’s up for grabs? Target isn’t holding back, so pretty much everything you can find on its website is heavily discounted. Get the most out of Target’s big sale by checking out our favorite deals below.

And if you you want to skip ahead and see all the deals Target is throwing at shoppers, visit the sales page here: Target Deal Days Sale.

The best tech products Target’s Deal Days has to offer

Deals Xbox Series S Console with Wireless Controller – $50 Off Xbox Series S is the smallest Xbox ever and delivers next-gen performance at a great price. Usually priced at $299.99, this deal gets you this premium gaming console for $249.99. Buy Now

Deals Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones – 57% Off Known for their superior sound quality, Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones combine Pure ANC and an ergonomic fit for the best listening experience on the market. Usually priced at $349.99, this deal gets you these premium headphones for $149.99. Buy Now

Deals Apple AirPods Pro (1st generation) – $80 Off AirPods Pro with Active Noise Cancellation delivers immersive sound, while transparency mode lets you hear the world around you. They’re sweat and water-resistant and have a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Usually priced at $249.99, this deal gets you these premium headphones for $169.99. Buy Now

Deals Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablets – 50% Off Great for folks on the go. Fire HD Tablets get you up to 12 hours of battery life. Read, browse the web over WiFi, watch videos, and listen to music from anywhere. Usually priced at $149.99, this deal gets you these premium headphones for $74.99. Buy Now

Deals Roku Express 4K+ – 25% Off Roku Express 4K+ delivers a smooth streaming experience with faster wireless performance and support for multiple streaming devices in your home. Usually priced at $39.99, this deal gets you it for $24.99. Buy Now

Deals Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Film Camera Bundle – 20% Off The Mini11 Instant Camera will make you feel like you’re reliving the good old days. With its Automatic Exposure feature, no adjustments are needed. Just snap and shoot. Usually priced at $86.99, this deal gets you it for $64.99. Buy Now

Deals Dyson V8 Cordless Stick Vacuum – 30% Off Designed for everyday cleaning, the Dyson V8 cordless stick vacuum offers strong suction in a lightweight package, plus 40 minutes of run time. Usually priced at $429.99, this deal gets you it for $299.99. Buy Now

Deals Logitech Wireless Optical Mouse – 33% Off Logitech M317 wireless mouse has smooth optical tracking for accurate cursor control and line-by-line scrolling. Additionally, This mouse can last a whole year without needing batteries changed. Usually priced at $14.99, this deal gets you it for $9.99. Buy Now

Deals iRobot Roomba j7+ Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum – 25% Off The Roomba j7 + robot vacuum is a powerful vacuum that empties itself, has unique intelligence to avoid obstacles, and comes with 10x the suction of other robot vacuums. Usually priced at $799.99, this deal gets you it for $599.99. Buy Now

Deals Sony Noise-Cancelling Bluetooth Earbuds – WF-1000XM4 – 10% Off Experience the most immersive listening experience with Sony’s exceptional sound quality and wireless noise canceling. Usually priced at $278.99, this deal gets you it for $249.99. Buy Now

Deals Apple Watch Series 7 (GPS) – 30% Off The Apple Watch Series 7 is the most durable and crack-resistant Apple Watch ever. It can measure blood oxygen levels, ECG readings, and more. Usually priced at $399.99, this deal gets you it for $279.99. Buy Now

Admittedly, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Target has a ton of stuff that we couldn’t cram into this post. If you’re looking for more, we suggest checking out the sales page here: Target Deal Days Sale.

Again, the sale is live now and runs through October 8, so the clock is ticking. You don’t have much time left. For more information, check out the sales page in the link above.

