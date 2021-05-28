Tesla is finally starting to use the camera above the rear-view mirror to monitor drivers during Autopilot

Days after Tesla announced it would move away from radar and pivot to camera systems for its Autopilot feature, the company is also now using the in-car camera to monitor drivers’ attentiveness.

Electrek was one of the first outlets to report on the new release notes from Tesla regarding the camera that sits about the rear-view mirror. Essentially, the camera will monitor a driver to make sure they are paying attention to the road. Previously, Tesla vehicles just monitored the steering wheel to make sure there was weight on it.

A user on Twitter also posted screenshots of their new Tesla delivery which shows the new camera prompt:

Delivery was super smooth. Summon and lane departure avoidance disabled for now, increased follow distance, hard cap at 75, requires auto brights or kicks out of AP, cabin camera for driver monitoring.. nothing unexpected yet. pic.twitter.com/gKIkHSGNI7 — Kevin Smith (@spleck) May 27, 2021

For those worried about data and the fact that a camera is constantly monitoring your car’s cabin, the system is completely self-contained and does not transmit data past the car itself. These cameras are not new, either, and have been in Tesla vehicles for years.

The company has been getting a lot of pressure from regulators regarding its self-driving system. Recently, Consumer Reports showed that you could still trick a Tesla into using its Full Self-Driving mode without having anyone in the driver’s seat.

