Tesla wants to implement a sensor that can detect when a child is left in a hot car

According to a report from Reuters, Tesla is working on a new safety feature that could be used to detect if a child is left in a hot car. The same system could also be used as a theft-prevention measure and more.

So, how would it work? By using millimeter-wave sensors, Tesla vehicles would be able to detect small things like breathing patterns and even heart rate to determine if a child has been left in a hot car. According to Tesla’s application, the device “incorporates millimeter wave (mmWave) radar technology to detect movements within a vehicle and to classify vehicle occupants.”

Currently, the technology is unlicensed and Tesla is seeking approval from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). Reuter’s report also notes that Google was granted a similar request and Valeo North America currently has a pending request for an in-vehicle safety device.

Past just child safety measures, Tesla also notes that the technology can be used to “protect vehicle occupants from injury through advanced airbag deployment and seatbelt reminders, and enhance theft prevention systems.”

Obviously, considering that the FCC hasn’t even given approval, there is no timeframe for when or even if Tesla will try to incorporate this technology into its range of vehicles, but anything that can improve safety is definitely something people will be interested in.

What do you think? Would you like to see features like this come to Tesla’s line of vehicles? Do you see any downsides with it? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: