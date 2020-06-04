The best Father’s Day gifts and gadgets

Father’s Day is fast approaching, and we thought we’d give you a present this year – ample time to get anything you buy delivered. After all, the landscape for shopping is entirely different this year, with the pandemic keeping everyone hunkered down at home. You are staying home, right?

That means online is the way to shop, although you can forget about two-day shipping or any of the usual speedy options. Even with logistics getting back to some semblance of normality, you’ll still be waiting a week or so, assuming that whatever you wanted is in stock.

Check out the gift ideas below, just move quickly – you’ve got about three weeks before the big day, which coincidentally is the number of days Amazon Prime is currently working with for non-essential items.

Know headphones

Nothing says, “I love you, Dad” more than the gift of Active Noise Canceling, like this $250 pair of Calm headphones by Know. It might not drown out the noise of the kids that are going to be stuck indoors this summer, but it’ll cut out the background noise and that weird noise from the A/C. They’re comfortable af, come in a duvet bag to protect them, and have wireless charging.

If over-ear headphones aren’t dad’s bag, maybe get the Comfy earbuds for $160, so he can still jam something in his earholes to jam out with. They’ve got up to seven hours of listening on a charge with another three full charges in the Comfy Case. Oh, and they’re also wirelessly charged so he can throw the case onto a charging pad at the end of the day.

HELM Audio DB12 AAAMP

If dad loves his music but his current setup could need an upgrade, the Helm Audio DB12 AAAMP might be the perfect gift for Father’s Day. It’s powerful enough to drive even planar magnetic headphones while being versatile enough to work across laptops, mobile devices, and consoles; basically anything with a 3.5mm headphone plug. That’s a lot of THX-goodness.

SCUF controller

If Dad’s a console gamer, you could do worse than giving him one of SCUF’s customizable controllers, like the $200 Vantage 2 for PS4 and PC, or the $170 Prestige for those Xbox One owning dads. They’ve both got four remappable triggers on the underside, so dad never has to move his thumbs off the sticks while he’s stomping on noobs and all the customizability that SCUF is known for. While you’re at it, get him a gift card, so he replaces the default faceplate with one that is more to his tastes.

AVerMedia Live Gamer 4K

Maybe Dad’s always wanted to become a streamer, and since we’re all stuck inside – what better time to start? Avermedia has some of the best capture cards on the market, and the $230 Live Gamer 4K is no exception. It’s can capture 4K content in 60 FPS and HDR, and pass through those high refresh rates to monitors that support them. The only thing they won’t help? Dad’s repertoire of well… Dad jokes.

PowerWatch 2

If dad’s the type to forget to recharge his smartwatch, get him the $500 PowerWatch 2, and he’ll never have to charge his watch again (probably). See, the PowerWatch 2 uses a combination of body heat and solar power to recharge its battery, so wearing it all day is all he needs to keep it running. That’s pretty nifty on its own, but then it also has GPS, heart rate monitoring, and all the fitness tracking you’d expect from a modern smartwatch.

Soul Sync Pro TWS headphones

If dad spends most of his days on conference calls, the least you could get him is some headphones that are up to the task. The Soul Sync Pro is engineered from the ground up for slaying audio calls, with dual-microphones, Qualcomm noise canceling, Bluetooth 5, and a vast 150-hour runtime, including multiple, recharge from the inbuilt battery pack in the case. Oh, and they’re IPX5 water-resistant, so dad can use them when he goes jogging.

Traeger Grills

What’s better than throwing raw meat onto the barbeque to create beautifully charred dinner? Only having it app-controlled so you can sit back, crack one open and enjoy the smell of cooking. Traeger’s latest grills, like this Ironwood 885, come with their newest innovation – WiFIRE, which lets dad control the grill from anywhere with his smartphone. Everything from temperature and time monitoring, and recipe cook cycles can be done from his palm, without having to stand in front of the hot grill. Now that’s smoking hot!

Wyze Band and Wyze Scale

Everyone loves the gift of fitness and tech, so why not combine the two? The Wyze Scale punches way above its weight, tracking weight, body fat percentages, and more. Sync it up with the Wyze Band, and you’ve got a fitness-tracking dynamic duo that’ll motivate dad into shaping up. Or not, I mean, it might just track the number of beers that get lifted, but you can’t win them all. Oh, and any other Wyze smart home gear can be controlled from the Band. Nice.

Skullcandy Indy Evo and Push Ultra

If you want to give something with a little bit of color, that isn’t a bunch of flowers, Skullcandy might have the answer with the neon-hued Push Ultra earbuds. They’ve got moldable ear hooks, so even the hardest CrossFit session won’t budge them, Tile tracking, so they’re easily found if lost, and up to 40 hours of playback via the wirelessly-recharged carrying case.

If more subdued colors are your dad’s bag, the Indy Evo might be a good bet. They’ve still got the same Tile tracking, 30 hours total battery life, and touch controls on each bud so they can be used singly or as a pair.

Master & Dynamic Leica MH40

If dad’s a bit of a shutterbug, you could buy him a Leica… Then again, not everyone has that kind of cash to spend on a gift, so maybe go for the next best thing and get him these headphones from Master & Dynamic, which were created in partnership with Leica. They’ve got a refined sound signature to go with the superb build and enough Leica design cues to satisfy any fan of the brand.

If your dad was an ’80s child, the chances are that the name Lamborghini conjures up images of fast cars and leisure suits. Bring back that magical time this Father’s Day with LEGO’s latest Technics set, the $380 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37. It’s got 3696 pieces* of LEGO goodness to turn into one of the best supercars around. [*White leisure suit not included]

Ekster Smart Wallets

I love my Ekster wallet, and I’m a dad, so I know what I’m talking about when I say you should get one of these for your dad to replace whatever aging billfold he’s carrying his cash around in.

They’ve got quick-draw card sections that also double up as RFID blockers to protect against skimming, and the solar-recharged tracking card means that figuring out that it’s fallen behind the sofa cushions again is a cinch. The bonus? You’ll always be able to find it when you want to borrow some cash.

Peak Design camera accessories

Camera accessories never go out of style, and the most stylish on the market right now are from Peak Design. The new Tech Pouch has all the pockets and dividers for dad to stash all his filters and other gear, wrapped in a weatherproof nylon shell.

If he already has all the storage he could need, the Slide Lite Camera Strap could be a winner. It’s got Peak Design’s fantastic quick-adjuster handles, is configurable into a sling, a shoulder strap, or a neck strap in seconds, and is secured to his camera with their quick-release buttons that can hold 200 lbs of weight.

PopSockets

Look, we know the word PopSockets doesn’t scream “buy this for Father’s Day” but hear us out. Those little nubbins that generally help you hold your phone securely can also be applied to your can of tasty adult beverage. Got your attention yet? Spec that out with one of their new PopGrip Openers, and you’ve got all the barbeque drinking needs in hand.

Withings health trackers

Withings has some of the most stylish smart accessories on the planet, like the Steel HR Sapphire, which is packed with all the health-tracking sensors you’d expect from a smartwatch, but with all the boardroom style that dad craves. Complete the health tracking with the BPM Connect, a WiFi-connected blood pressure monitor that sends all the readings to the Withings Health Mate app so they can be easily tracked over time. I mean, nobody wants to talk about it but heart issues are one of the largest killers of men so we really gotta keep in tune with our health.

If dad’s always glued to his smartphone, get him one of the slimmest stands on the market so he can put it down for a minute while still watch YouTube or whatever else he does on it. Clckr is designed to prevent drops, and also holds up the phone in both landscape or portrait modes, safely and securely. Now that’s a gift you can grab on to.

Healium VR

Anything that you can do to reduce dad’s stress in these trying times should be near the top of your gifting guide for Father’s Day. Healium uses biofeedback from either an EEG headband or the sensors on an Apple Watch to track stressors while using their AR or VR apps, so dad can reduce his stress and improve his overall health.

You’ll need an Oculus Go VR headset to use Healium’s services, so pick one of those up as well if dad doesn’t already have one, and possibly an EEG headband or Apple Watch if you really want to go all-out for his present.

If you really want to get something unique for Father’s Day, check out these fantastic Nixie tube clocks from Millclock. There’s one for every pocketbook, from cheaper models that use original Nixies, to Millclock’s new ZN18 Nixies that blend the best characteristics of the two best types from yesteryear, to a fantastic wristwatch. They’re the perfect executive desk toy for the executive that already has everything.

If your father is notorious for losing his keys, his wallet, and almost anything else, consider snagging a Tile tracker. They’ve got a year of battery life, a 200ft Bluetooth range, and community-sourced tracking if he loses anything outside of the house. Stick them behind his bumper for a cheap lo-jack, on the dog in case it runs off, heck, stick them on anything they’ll fit on.

If dad’s a fitness fan, FitBit is still the king of the wearables market and their newest device, the FitBit Charge 4 is the one to get. It’s got onboard GPS so he can leave his smartphone at home, all of FitBit’s renowned fitness tracking, and if you get the special edition, FitBit Pay so he can leave his wallet at home too. Nice.

Veered wallet

Buy dad a smart wallet for his dumb pocket for Father’s Day and maybe he’ll lend you the Corvette. I mean, that’s the hope, right? This one from Veered has a hidden compartment for all that change he refuses to leave at home, just in case you need to pay a parking meter. He does know that most meters take credit nowadays, right?

It’s BBQ season, and there’s no reason not to fire up the grill this Father’s Day – even if you can’t have anyone around right now. Get those steaks perfect with the Meater range of wire-free meat thermometers and never suffer overcooked meat again. This thermometer includes dual sensors to monitor both internal and external temperatures and can even estimate how long to cook a piece of meat.

