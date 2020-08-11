The best new iOS and Android apps to download in August 2020

With so many apps being added to things like the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store each month, it’s hard to keep track of what will actually help you be more productive. Don’t worry, as the KnowTechie team has been hard at work curating the latest apps to find the gems that we think you should be installing.

That could be anything from a handy to-do list and apps that unlock more of your camera’s potential, to apps to help make sense of all the news in your feeds. Without further ado, here’s the cream of the crop from August.

Here are all the apps you should install in August

Whether you’re an Apple fan or prefer open-source Android, we’ve got you covered for what to download to stay productive in August.

Brain HQ

What better time than the present to start increasing your brainpower? Brain HQ lets you train your gray matter in areas such as Attention, Memory, Intelligence, and even People Skills. The exercises have been shown to be effective by over 100 research papers, and if you want to know more about the science, the Brain HQ website has loads of interesting facts and other resources to dive into.

I’ve been playing around with this for a couple of weeks now so I can’t entirely say that it’s helping but I’m enjoying taking time each day just for me, away from email, notifications and other interruptions.

Android | iOS

Voicemod Clips

Ever wanted to get in on those crazy clip-sharing social sites but hate the sound of your own voice? Well, there’s an app for that and it’s called Voicemod Clips. It’ll let you change your voice, use filters and face masks for your content, and then upload to popular services such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Or… use it to make an amusing message for your voicemail, or to send to Grandma as a prank, or anything else your creativity can think up. Now you can create amusing recordings with the device you always have with you, whenever and wherever inspiration strikes.

Android | iOS

Onyx Fit

Let’s face it, the gyms are (or should be) off-limits until a vaccine for Covid-19 is found. I mean, heavy breathing, sweating, and all of that uncleaned equipment is just asking for a super-spreader event. If you’ve got an iPhone, you can bring the personal trainer to you, using the AI-powered movement tracking found in Onyx.

Just open the app, prop your phone up, and Onyx will guide you through one of its many workouts, from strength training to cardio. Okay, sure you might be thinking “but other apps do that too.” Onyx can give you real-time form correction, just as if a personal trainer was putting you through the routine. Oh, and for the really competitive of you out there? It’s got online leaderboards, so you can grind you way into the top ranks while getting in shape.

Download on iOS

Facetune Video

Lightricks just added another app to its range, and it’s a doozy. Facetune Video lets you leverage AI smarts to edit your video as it happens. Don’t like how your mouth looks? Tweak its dimensions in real-time! Same goes for your nose, eyes, eyebrows, whiten your teeth, even smooth your skin and look like you spent all morning getting ready, instead of just rolling out of bed and hitting some app buttons.

With how huge “talking head” video clips are for building your authentic brand, you don’t want to sleep on this app. Seriously.

Android | iOS

Houseparty UNO

Pretty much everyone has a love/hate relationship with UNO, the beloved card game that lets you heap punishment onto your friends. Now in collaboration with Houseparty, you can play UNO over video chat, and practice social distancing while making them pick up four!

Start a video chat with up to seven other people, hit the dice icon, and select UNO to start playing. Just watch out for those wild draw four cards…

Android | iOS

NotificationHistory

Ever swiped away a notification on your Android phone instead of tapping on it to find out what it was for? Isn’t it annoying as heck to try and figure out what it was? Well, once Android 11 arrives, you’ll not have to worry as it comes with a notification history section that shows all the notifications, even the ones you swiped away. Until then, install NotificationHistory and get similar functionality.

You’ll be able to see all your notifications, read messages from chat apps without changing them to ‘read’ in the apps, and best of all, clear up your notification drawer to one entry instead of never-ending stacked lists. That’s pretty darn cool.

Download on Android

dzook

Have you ever looked at someone’s social profile and wondered how they got those cartoon avatars of their face? Maybe you thought it took hundreds of dollars to commission an artist to do so (and sure, some probably did), but did you know you can do it with one click?

Dzook uses AI to turn selfies into stylized artwork, that you can use for your profile pictures or wherever else you might need an avatar. Eventually the plan is to offer personalized prints on things like t-shirts, socks, and phone cases, so you can turn your artwork into real items.

Android | iOS

Peacock TV

It’s never a bad time to download yet another streaming service app, and Peacock TV from NBCUniversal is here to keep your eyes busy. It’s full of a mix of live TV and on-demand shows, Spanish shows from Telemundo, and all the content you need to keep your kids entertained during lockdown. You can watch for free if you don’t mind adverts popping up like on cable TV, or you can pay $4.99 a month or $9.99 a month to unlock more content and less advertising.

Android | iOS

Facebook Gaming

Tired of watching your favorite streamers on Twitch? Fed up of the toxic chat on YouTube? Download Facebook Gaming and never have to open the Facebook website again so you can watch streamers, create your own community, or play mini-games. Well, unless you’re on iOS, where you can’t play mini-games because Apple says so.

Android | iOS

