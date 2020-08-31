The best new iOS and Android games to download in September

We all spend far too much of our time using our mobile devices, so we might as well spend at least some of that being productive, right? Maybe, but that’s not what this article is about. This is about playing games on your expensive phones and more specifically, new games.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the new Android and iOS games that have released this month. From platformers to puzzlers, there’s a lot to like here.

Here are the games you should be downloading in September

Whether you’re an Apple fan or prefer open-source Android, we’ve got you covered for what to play in September.

Tintin Match

We all love a good match-3 game, so what better than one featuring that beloved comic character, Tintin? Tintin Match is story-based, is full of powerups, and lets you collect iconic characters and locations from the books. It does have a paywall mechanism though, where if you run out of moves in one level, you need to use in-game currency to gain extra moves, which can be earned through in-game playing, or in-app purchases. Our advice? Stop playing once it asks for cash.

Android | iOS

Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Not to let Square Enix get all the gacha cash, Ubisoft has joined the party with Tom Clancy’s Elite Squad. This tactical RPG of sorts blends characters from Ubisoft’s huge range of Tom Clancy titles, with everyone from Sam Fisher from the Splinter Cell franchise rubbing shoulders with operators from Rainbow Six, to Ghost Recon, and even some Division agents. Send them into battle, manage their special skills, and hope you come out on top. Make sure you use their skills too, you don’t gain anything from keeping things off cooldown.

Android | iOS

The Last Campfire

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you’ve got Apple Arcade, go download this adventure game asap. You play as Ember, who might be a soul in limbo, or perhaps just the last remnant of a race that’s since moved on to other parts of the world. This charming game is a Zelda-lite, with exploration, puzzle sections, and things to go and collect. Perfect for an afternoon’s lazing around on the couch. The colorful, jaunty art style is going to look amazing on your pixel-perfect Retina devices, so get stuck into the fantastic story of hope, and finding those who are lost. I’m sure you can agree we need more of that these days.

Download on iOS

The Bonfire 2: Uncharted Shores

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Mobile survival games are few and far between, but that’s okay because The Bonfire 2 is amazing. You’re tasked with helping a stranded crew survive on a strange island. Pretty standard fare so far, but there’s a huge twist. Come nightfall, your villagers go to sleep and the terrible creatures of the island come out to play. Get your defense right, and your villagers survive to build again in the morning. Don’t and… well, let’s just say they turn into a feast for the island’s denizens.

Download on iOS

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ah, the excitement of going to a tropical resort for a class trip. The thing is, unlike the normal terrors of wondering if you brought enough underpants for the whole trip, Danganronpa 2 cranks up the terror by forcing the students to participate in some kind of twisted murder game. Figure out who the killer was, gather evidence, and above all – don’t let the opponent win their arguments. Graphic novel-style games like this are a perfect fit for the smaller screen of mobile devices, bringing the Danganronpa series to a whole new audience.

Android | iOS

Ord.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ever wanted to play an adventure game but didn’t want to commit to the usual time sink of your average AAA title? Ord. is just what you need, with its bite-sized adventures. It’s a bit like that word-association game that your therapist loves, but in RPG form. The story is told three words at a time, with an object, and two options to interact with it.

Android | iOS

Shadow of Naught

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

If you’re hankering for some dramatic story, pick up Shadow of Naught and dive right in. It’s full of twists, turns, love triangles, and head-scratching messages from friends. Playing mini-games advances the story, to find out just what the heck is going on with the three main characters, Martin, Anna, and Andrew. The stylish poster art is backed up by award-winning narrative writing, and it’s full of secret information that rewards those who choose carefully.

Android | iOS

Revolt

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Love roguelikes? How about strategy? Big fan of George Orwell and his dystopian eye? Well, have we got a game for you, in Revolt. The year is 2022 and the world is now under the thumb of a totalitarian dictatorship. The population has been reduced to semi-aware zombies that get commands from the government, except for one man, Mr. Smith. Guess who you play as? Escape from jail so you can un-enslave humanity.

Android | iOS

Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Deck-building roguelikes don’t get much better than this, with the unforgiving Meteorfall: Krumit’s Tale. Battle your way through dungeons in the form of a 3×3 board, by clearing them of monsters or acquiring special powers. Then repeat, repeat, and don’t die – because when you do, you get dumped back to the first dungeon all over again. The whole thing is drawn in a very Adventure Time style, which will please fans of the series, and if you’re plucky enough to beat the Uberlich, you can do so in a couple of hours.

Android | iOS

EVE Echoes

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fans of the EVE universe are going to go crazy over EVE Echoes, the new way to experience the sandbox MMORPG set in space. There’s already one million players (and more daily) jetting around in space, in a far future where mankind has left the depleted Earth in search of other places to sustain the huge population of humanity. Create your avatar, and decide which path you want to take, the galaxy is literally your oyster.

Android | iOS

Editors’ Recommendations: