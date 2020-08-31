Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for September 2020

Do you like video games? If you are here, I’m going to assume you do. Now, the second question, do you like free video games? I mean, who doesn’t? Well, if you want to play some games but don’t want to drop any cash, your PlayStation Plus subscription gains you access to free games every month.

With PlayStation Plus, you get access to online gaming, exclusive sales, and free games each month. While both Xbox and PlayStation offer free games each month, PlayStation Plus subscribers get fewer games, but typically, the games are of higher quality.

This month is no exception, with PlayStation gamers getting two solid titles to enjoy. One thing to note here is that you’ll need to have an active subscription to enjoy these games in the future.

Free PlayStation Plus games for September 2020

PlayStation Plus members this month are getting the hit battle royale PlayerUnknown’s BATTLEGROUNDS and Street Fighter V for free. These are both fantastic titles, and well worth a spot on your limited hard drive.

Both of these titles will be available starting on September 1 and available through October 5.

What do you think? Plan on snagging either (or both) of these games when they drop on September 1? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

