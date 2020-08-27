Sony is giving gamers the chance to sign up for the chance to preorder the PlayStation 5

In quite possibly the stupidest thing I’ve seen all day, Sony is kinda-sorta opening up preorders for the highly anticipated PlayStation 5. In a new preorder page for the console, Sony is giving gamers the chance to sign up for the chance to be able to preorder the PS5.

Sony explains that this whole convoluted system is because the number of PS5 consoles available for preorder will be limited, so they want to make sure the people that do preorder it are already PlayStation consumers. To do this, users interested in preordering will have to supply their PlayStation Online ID to prove that they are, in fact, a real gamer™.

Then, on top of that, if you do happen to get a coveted invite for the chance to preorder the PlayStation 5, you better confirm it quickly, as the invitation is only live for a short amount of time. Also, you’ll need to be in the US, as this is only available to customers with a US shipping address.

As part of the preorder, you can only secure one console, two controllers, and two each of the other accessories, including charging stations and headsets.

Of course, even with this new chance to preorder, Sony isn’t spilling the beans on the price or the actual release date of the PS5, but that would be too easy, wouldn’t it?

What do you think? Are you going to throw your hat in the ring for a chance to preorder the PlayStation 5? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: