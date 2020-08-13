Turtle Beach just released some of the first third-party accessories that’ll work with next-gen consoles

Turtle Beach just released updated versions of its Stealth 600 and 700 headsets, streamlining the design from the prior models and adding the ability to connect to the next-generation of consoles once they arrive. Both models ditch microUSB to add USB-C charging, will work with current consoles as well as the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, and the made for PlayStation versions will also work with the Nintendo Switch in docked mode.

All the on-headset controls have been moved to around the left ear cup, a welcome change from the scattering of buttons that the prior version used. Both headsets have a flip-out microphone that is completely flush with the ear cups when it’s not in use. Flipping the mic up also mutes it, which will come in handy.

The Xbox versions use Xbox Wireless, so you don’t need an adapter to use them wirelessly with your console. Just turn on the headset and you’re ready to go. The PlayStation version comes with a USB dongle, because just about everything does nowadays.

You also get mic monitoring so you can check just how loud your shouting really is, and Turtle Beach’s signature Superhuman Hearing that tweaks the sound signature so you’ll hear things like footsteps sneaking up on you before anyone else.

The rest of the specifications really cover the differences between the two lines:

Stealth 600 Gen 2:

Cost: $99.99

Xbox and PlayStation versions: PlayStation one available August 16, Xbox releases on September 20

Comes in black or white, for both console versions

Improved fit and audio performance from the prior version

15-hour battery life

Stealth 700 Gen 2:

Cost: $149.99

PlayStation and Xbox versions, both coming September 20

All-black colorway for both, with pleather ear cushions with a layer of cooling gel inside

Sync with your mobile device so you can take calls or listen to your music while playing

Ability to change chat and game volumes independently

20-hour battery life

All in all, both of these headsets seem like solid options for gamers. Having them work with both current consoles and next-gen consoles also give gamers more reason to drop the cash on these. Turtle Beach knows its target audience, so expect these to fly off shelves once available.

What do you think? Are you interested in either of these options from Turtle Beach? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

