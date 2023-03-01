The Ekrin B37 massage gun is built for workout recovery

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

One of the best recovery methods after a workout is a nice, deep muscle massage.

While most of us don’t have the option to get a full-blown massage after every workout, a massage gun can be a great alternative.

Today, we’re checking out the Ekrin B37 massage gun. This massage gun has pro-grade power and an ergonomic design that makes it easy to use.

The B37 is backed by professional athletes and hundreds of five-star reviews. So, does this massage gun live up to the hype? In a word, absolutely.

B37 Massage Gun | Ekrin Athletics Not only is the B37 versatile, with five different speeds and four detachable massage heads, and operates quietly at 35 to 55 dB. Plus, Ekrin Athletics backs up the device with a lifetime warranty, giving you peace of mind and added value. What We Liked: Provides pro-grade power and an ergonomic design that makes it easy to use. Comes with a convenient carrying case, charging cable, and four massage heads. Offers 5 different speeds to provide the right amount of pressure and treatment to your muscles Lifetime warranty See at Ekrin Athletics KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

What’s in the box?

First, let’s see what you get when you order the Ekrin B37 massage gun. It comes with a convenient carrying case, charging cable, and a few massage heads.

The B37 comes packaged nicely inside its carrying case. Here’s everything that comes in the box:

Carrying case

B37 massage gun

DC charging cable

4x massage gun heads

User manual

The included DC charging cable lets you charge up the B37 quickly. And the internal lithium-ion battery has an impressive 8-hour runtime, so you rarely have to worry about losing charge.

Ergonomic design

Compared to some other massage guns, the Elkin B37 is a simple design, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Instead of a standard T-shaped handle, the B37 is offset slightly, by about 15 percent. This creates an ergonomic grip that’s more comfortable on your wrists when holding the gun.

It also makes it much easier to get to those hard-to-reach places on your body that need good percussive treatment.

Performance and versatility

Of course, ergonomics don’t really matter if the B37 isn’t effective as a massage gun. Fortunately, that’s not a problem.

The B37 is designed with plenty of different users and treatments in mind. It features a level of versatility that makes it great to use by just about anyone.

First of all, the B37 has 5 different speeds to provide the right amount of pressure and treatment to your muscles. The motor ranges from 1,400 to 3,200 RPM so you can choose the best speed each time.

It also comes with four detachable massage heads for different areas of your body. There’s a bullet head for more precise treatment and hard knots. Then there’s a round foam head for wide treatments across larger muscles.

The fork attachment is designed to work around your neck and spine. Finally, there’s a flat head that’s meant for general purpose and overall use.

Four different heads aren’t incredibly dynamic, considering there are some massage guns that come with many more. However, it’s versatile enough to cover most areas of your body comfortably.

One of the best aspects of the B37 is how quiet it is. The massage gun operates between 35 to 55 dB, which is pretty quiet. It’s nice not having to listen to a loud motor when you’re doing something meant to help you relax.

A solid massage gun for a decent price

The B37 is a top-performing massage gun with a multitude of impressive capabilities. Although it may not be the most versatile option on the market, it remains an excellent choice.

Moreover, Ekrin Athletics, headquartered in Boston, MA, provides exceptional customer service and backs all its products with a lifetime warranty, making it a risk-free investment.

And the best part about the B37 is that it won’t break the bank. It’s available on the company’s website for $229.99, which is a great price for this premium piece of equipment.

Instead, the B37 offers a good balance between price and performance. If you’re in the market for a massage gun, check out the Ekrin B37. Your aching muscles won’t be disappointed.

