The FCC is now rolling out its $50 monthly internet discounts – here’s how to see if you quality

Earlier this year it was announced that the FCC would be exploring options that helped families pay for internet. With work-from-home and school still being mostly online, internet is a vital part of the equation.

Now, the FCC is rolling out the Emergency Broadband Benefit Program. With this, qualified people can get a $50 monthly internet discount that should help many families have access to vital internet for both work and school.

The website has broken down how you quality, but as it goes with many of these government programs, it can be a bit confusing, so we’ll help break it all down (with the help of CNET for one easy-to-read chart).

How to see if you qualify for the FFC internet discount

There are two ways to quality, and the first is a basic equation that looks at poverty lines in relation to household income. As mentioned above, CNET created a very simple chart that breaks it all down.

Even if you don’t meet the criteria above, there are other ways to secure your $50 internet assistance.

If you’ve received a federal Pell grant this year, you quality. Also, those who have received approval for free and reduced-price school lunch programs quality. Finally, people with Lifeline benefits like SNAP, Federal public housing assistance, and Medicaid are eligible.

How to apply for the FCC internet discount

Ok, so now that you know if you qualify, it’s time to look at how to to get the $50 assistance. This part is pretty straightforward, but we’ll point you in the right direction so you don’t have to spend too much time navigating the FCC website. We’ll also provide some of the information you’ll need to gather prior.

Information you’ll want to have on-hand includes:

Social security number or driver’s license

W2 or bill for address verification

Substantial loss of income (layoff notice or unemployment application)

You can also look at this link for a fully detailed list of things you can use for proof.

When you are ready to apply, you can either mail your information to Emergency Broadband Support Center, P.O. Box 7081, London, KY 40742 or create an account here and do everything online.

