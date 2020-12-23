The KFConsole finally allows gamers to store fried chicken in their PCs

Following up on its threat to create a gaming PC, KFC has partnered with Cooler Master to do just that. Yesterday it announced the KFConsole, an actual gaming PC with KFC branding, that also heats up chicken. It’s just what you all wanted, a combination Air Fryer and gaming PC.

KFC has had some strange but effective marketing campaigns over the years, managing to transition its curiously entertaining branding to pandemic economics. But a gaming PC is a much different beast than a sexy Colonel Sanders movie starring Mario Lopez, surely at the peak of his career. Considering this is mostly a Cooler Master machine with a tie-in with KFC because you can literally put fried chicken in it, it’s a stretch to think this is the climax of cheeky KFC marketing campaigns.

Yet, it exists. KFC created a KFC Gaming brand to go along with it. We’re all jonesing for a new gaming unit since we can’t get our hands on a Sony Playstation 5 or Microsoft Xbox Series X. This is the perfect time to release an audaciously ridiculous gaming PC, if for nothing else than the hundreds of similar articles about it.

Even if KFC and Cooler Master only sell a dozen of these things, the press both these companies have received in the last 48 hours will be totally worth it. But it has to exist, it better exist. Because there are gamers out there with infinite budgets who want to put fried chicken inside their PC.

It’s not difficult to create a warming chamber in your current PC, it would just come at the expense of your processing chip and graphics card. Internal cooling is important, as it keeps these parts running smoother for longer. So in order to intentionally create a warming chamber for fried chicken inside a PC, it would take a certain level of engineering to restrict that heat to edible parts, and not leaking into the actual processing unit.

That seems to be what Cooler Master has done with its KFConsole. It has a small warming tray called a “Chicken Chamber” that uses the PCs natural heat and airflow system to warm whatever you put on the tray. It’s a vertically cooled system housed in a Cooler Master NC100 chassis, holding an Intel Nuc 9 Extreme Compute Element.

It comes stacked with a Seagate BarraCuda 1TB SSD, a hot-swappable GPU slot currently occupied by an Nvidia GPU (unknown specs), and who knows on RAM. It is VR ready, supports ray tracing, and can handle 4K gaming, delivering frame rates up to 240 fps. But hell, the stat of the day is that it heats up chicken!

Why you would want to store food in your PC, the fumes of which would not be healthy for PC parts, is beyond me

Plus, if it’s constantly warm because of the physical nature of the construction of the unit, it’s untenable to store joints in there, which seems like a more natural use for a drawer in the middle of a gaming PC.

I can probably think of better consumables to store in your PC. Fried chicken is messy. I don’t want to touch a gaming mouse with greasy hands. Plus, what about grease distribution? Does it drip into the PC? Anyway, a place to store weed would be great, and that’s about all I can think of. Anything else would be redundant. Most things you can just store on your desk. Maybe a cooling chamber for cheese sticks? A fruit roll-up dispenser? Ok, I guess that’s all I’ve got.

There is currently no pricing on the page, but a Nuc 9 PC is not cheap. This thing will surely be limited to a few thousand units at most, likely costing somewhere in the four to five thousand range.

2020 has been wild for sure, but to mark this up to the craziness of 2020 would be a misnomer. You know this has been in the works for quite a while, and won’t be released until next year for sure. There’s no way to get your hands on this thing before the new year, unless KFC is planning some pop-up events to sell it (shipping would be impossible right now). So it’s a 2021 thing. The Biden era begins with fried chicken in your PC. That’s gotta be a good omen.

