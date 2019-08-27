The Yelp iPhone app is finally getting new personalization features

If you use Yelp, you are probably used to seeing a bunch of stuff you don’t care about. Wouldn’t it be nice if there were more customization options?

Well, if you are an iPhone user, there’s hope in sight as the iOS app for Yelp is getting new personalization features.

Yelp for iOS will now let you personalize your experience with custom profiles

As you can see from the video above, Yelp is looking to add new features that should better cater your experience while inside the app. These new options cover a wide range of topics – from food preferences and dietary restrictions to whether you own pets or a home.

All of it comes together to give your Yelp experience more direction. No longer will two people sitting beside each other (as long as they are on iOs) see the same results, but instead ones that (hopefully) mesh with them.

Android is getting a smaller update as well, but will not see the full range of customization options until sometime next year.

What do you think? Interested in this new version of Yelp on iOS? Plan on checking it out? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

