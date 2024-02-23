When it comes to smart home tech, few names command as much respect as iRobot’s Roomba.

Known for their efficiency, intelligence, and user-friendly features, these robotic vacuum cleaners have revolutionized how we maintain our homes.

Now, thanks to an exciting roundup of deals, you can experience the convenience of a Roomba at up to 50% off.

Whether you’re new to the world of automated cleaning or looking to upgrade your existing model, this is the perfect opportunity to explore the diverse range of Roomba models on offer.

So, what’s up for grabs? Well, you have six different options to choose from. Prices range from a generous $168 all the way to an eye-watering $999.99. Whatever your budget, there’s a little something here for everyone.

For the complete list of deals, visit Amazon’s sale page here, but we’ll be cherry-picking our favorite deals from the list below, so if you’re ready to dive in, let’s get to it.

iRobot Amazon Sale

Alright, let’s take a look at some of the best deals available in this sale. First, the Roomba j7 is half-off right now, meaning it’s down to the best price we’ve ever seen this model for.

iRobot Roomba j7 (7150) $599.99 $297.99 The iRobot Roomba j7 is a competent automated vacuum, furnished with smart mapping for scheduled cleaning. It ensures meticulous cleanliness with advanced navigation, targeting specific zones while preventing any fall or furniture collision. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

The next Roomba on the chopping block is the Roomba S9+.

While it’s true that we’ve seen the Roomba s9+ for a better price in the past, Black Friday prices are not something you see every day. Either way, getting the s9+ for 40% off is still a fantastic deal, so go for it!

iRobot Roomba s9+ Self Emptying Robot Vacuum $999.99 $599.97 The iRobot Roomba s9+ is a sophisticated robot vacuum packed with advanced features. Boasting ground-breaking technology, this high-powered unit is engineered to deliver an unparalleled clean for any home. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Getting any robot vacuum for $168.99 is one helluva bargain, but it’s even better when we’re talking about a Roomba. Thankfully, that’s exactly the price you can get the Roomba 692 for. Seriously, that’s something to write home about.

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum $269.00 $168.99 The Roomba 692 is a fantastic choice in robovacs even when it's not on sale. This budget-friendly robot vacuum works with Alexa, can handle both carpets and hard floors, and automatically returns to its station to charge when low on battery. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Next up, we have the $999.99 S9+ and Brava Jet m6 Combo.

We know this is a pricey combo, even when discounted, but trust us when we say that there are few ways you can get cleaner floors than with the Roomba s9 and the Braava Jet m6.

And sure, while $999.99 is a fat wad of cash to drop on home cleaning products, would you rather spend the full $1,300 or $999.99?

iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum & Braava Jet m6 (6112) Robot Mop Bundle $1,279.99 $999.99 If you're looking for the dream-team that can keep your house clean, then this is the one. The Roomba s9+ will vacuum your floors to perfection, while the Braava Jet m6 will mop them up to keep things sparkling clean. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

iRobot Roomba 671 Robot Vacuum $233.13 $189.99 Another super affordable option is the Roomba 671 which is perfect to handle daily dirt, dust, and debris on your floors. It loosens up the dirt, lifts it, and then suctions everything so you have one less thing to worry about. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Last on our list, the Roomba 671 is a great addition to any home, and the 19% discount makes things even sweeter. With so many cool features, missing out on this deal would be a shame.

No better time than now to buy yourself a new Roomba

Make no mistake, these Roomba deals are setting the stage for a cleaning revolution in your home. With discounts this steep, there’s no excuse not to upgrade your cleaning game.

Whether it’s the budget-friendly Roomba 692 or the premium S9+ and Braava Jet m6 combo, each model promises to deliver iRobot’s signature clean with the convenience of smart technology.

Act now because deals like these are rare and fly off the virtual shelves fast. Secure your Roomba today and transform the way you clean your home forever. Don’t just take our word for it—let the results speak for themselves.

