This 17-year-old iOS developer is inspiring fellow students with a GPA tracking app

It’s not every day we come across inspiring stories, so we feel that we should shine a light on them whenever they pop up. One such story dropped in our inbox from 17-year-old iOS developer, Atemnkeng Fontem, who created GradePoint, an iOS app to help reduce the stress levels of fellow students.

How? By letting them track their own GPA throughout the year, instead of stressing while waiting for the semester to end to find out. Genius.

This 17-year-old iOS developer created a GPA tracking app to reduce student stress

It’s not been all smooth sailing, however. The plucky teen had to do extra shifts at a big department store to earn the cash to get the MacBook he needed for iOS development. Then he did a crash course on Swift and iOS development basics, building on his strong Java skills. The core app itself took about six weeks to create, and he’s constantly maintaining and adding new functions.

With all the stories we hear about how difficult it is to get apps into the App Store, Atemnkeng said the process was a one-time shot for him. Maybe that’s down to the level of app he created, as the quality was his only focus during the process.

The app has been downloaded 600+ times, with all 41 app rating being 5-star

High school and college kids from his local area make up the majority of those users

Random kids have been emailing him to thank him for creating the app, and how it inspired them to learn how to code

Atemnkeng, keep on inspiring others, the world is a better place because of it. You can download the GradePoint app here.

What do you think? Is this an app you wish you had when you were in school? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: