The Fairphone 3 is the greenest phone on the planet and it’s one of the easiest to self-repair

You might not think twice about the materials inside your smartphone and where they come from, but for one Dutch company, it’s on their minds constantly. Fairphone has been trying to build ethical, repairable smartphones for a few years now, and has just released its third phone, the Fairphone 3.

It’s built to be easily repaired, and built from conflict-free materials wherever possible.

The Fairphone 3 dares to care

See, most of the exotic metals used in our devices come from pretty horrendous working conditions for the people who mine them. Fairphone wants to do its part to change that, one phone at a time, by finding ethical sources for the materials it needs. Pretty good cause, right?

It’s also working to make things in the factories that make its smartphones better for the workers, by increasing health, safety, and pay conditions.

It’s made from 7 modules to make it repairable easily

The tin, plastic, and copper used in the manufacturing are about 50% recycled

Just getting ethical gold for the circuit boards took two years to set up, from back-tracing supply chains and convincing suppliers to change to fair trade certified sources

It’s powered by a Snapdragon 632 processor, with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and a 5.7 inch, full-HD screen. The 3,000 mAh battery is replaceable

It might only be a mid-range phone specs-wise, but the Fairphone 3 has a heart of gold, almost literally.

