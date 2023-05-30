Deals
This Dyson-like hair dryer is down from its usual $170 to just $108
Ready? Set? BLOW!
Folks, it’s time to bin those noisy, bulky brick hair dryers you’ve been battling with for years. We’ve found a revolutionary alternative just waiting to breeze its way into your life. Meet the SYLPH Hair Dryer.
Get ready to have your head tingling with excitement at this stylish and super smart deal running on Amazon right now, but hurry because it’s expiring soon.
From now through June 5, you can get it for $108 with code 30HFA8N5. It usually sells for $170.
This hair-dryer has an impressive set of features
“Yeah, yeah,” we hear you say, “another hair dryer? So what?” Well, let us tell you – this baby is smart.
Yes, not only does it boast an astronomical 112000 RPM BLDC motor and air outlet duct for some seriously quick drying time, but it has other tricks up its sleeve too. A mind of its own.
This puppy does it all. It adjusts temperature 100 times per second, ensuring the perfect conditions for priming your luscious locks. That’s right: it’s looking after your mane as well as drying it – outrageous!
The lightweight and user-friendly design (0.8lb/350g) ensures minimal fatigue or strain while using, making it perfect for everyday use.
With a unique aesthetic resembling an airplane engine and an optimal air outflow angle of 82.5 degrees, this device does more than just dry your hair quickly; its stylish appearance complements bathroom decor too.
What more could we want in our lives when it comes to taming our tangled tresses?
How about wires that don’t cause a morning menace? SYLPH’s patented suspension wire technology prevents cable catastrophes, making your mornings smoother (like your hair!).
Of course, maintenance should always be minimal with gadgets making our lives simpler, so SYLPH waves its magic wand and delivers. Behold the self-cleaning technology keeping dust at bay and your machine pristine for hair-blowing glory.
Proven performance features of the SYLPH hair dryer include:
- Super-fast drying with a powerful 112000 RPM BLDC motor
- Specially designed air outlet duct for efficiency
- Intelligent temperature control with adjustments 100 times per second
- Generation of 200 million high-concentration negative ions for nourishing hair
- Ergonomic design ensuring comfortable hold
- Unique, eye-catching aesthetics
- Tangle-free and low-maintenance, courtesy of innovative wire technology and automated cleaning
Time is running out to strike this deal of a lifetime
Act fast; grab the SYLPH Hair Dryer with promo code 30HFA8N5 – you’ll snag it at an unbelievable price of $107.99 instead of the usual $169.99. Ready? Set? BLOW!
