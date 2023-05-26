Hulu’s insane $2-a-month deal is expiring soon, don’t miss out

Get ready to binge-watch until your eyes glaze over because there’s a n absolutely bonkers deal going on right now. For a limited time, you can get Hulu (With Ads) for just $2 a month for the first three months.

In case you’re more of a “go big or go home” kind of person, this deal can get even sweeter. Tack on Disney Plus (With Ads) for an extra $2 a month($4 a month), and trust me – that’s gonna be some serious entertainment power in your hands.

The clock is ticking, fellow procrastinators. This mind-blowing 74% off deal only lasts until 5/27/23 at 11:59 PM PT, so what are you waiting for?

Oh, but remember that new Hulu subscribers and returning customers who’ve taken a break for at least a month are eligible. Sorry Disney+, ESPN+, and Disney Bundle fans – y’all have to sit this one out.

Keep in mind after the three months, Hulu will bill you at its regular rate of $7.99/month. But hey, on the bright side, you can always cancel anytime if that’s too rich for your blood. And if you’re smart about it, cancel before the usual rate kicks in.

