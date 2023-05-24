Deals
Clear your car’s check engine light with this OBD2 scanner, now $60
Buckle up because we’re about to take you on a wild ride.
Attention all car enthusiasts, DIY-ers, and deal hunters: We’ve got a smokin’ hot deal that’ll make your engines rev with excitement. Say hello to the ThinkScan S99 Professional OBD2 Scanner, now at a jaw-dropping 70% off.
Originally priced at $199.99, this bad boy can be yours for just $59.97 when you use promo code 70S3IZY9. But don’t put the pedal to the metal just yet – this offer expires on May 31st, so grab it while you can at Amazon.
Rev up your engines with the ThinkScan S99 Professional OBD2 Scanner! Diagnose, optimize, and save on maintenance. Grab this amazing 70% off deal before it speeds away - promo code 70S3IZY9.
What’s so great about the ThinkScan S99?
This nifty gadget offers full system and subsystem diagnostics, scanning your entire vehicle in just 120 seconds. Fault codes? Live data graphs? Diagnostic reports? Check, check, and double-check.
The ThinkScan S99 comes loaded with five special services: Throttle Adaptation, Electronic Parking Brake Reset, DPF service, Oil Lamp Reset, and Steering Angle Sensor Reset. Talk about optimizing your engine performance and saving time and money on maintenance.
The fun doesn’t stop there. With full OBDII capabilities, live data streams, and diagnostic report printing, the S99 is perfect for diagnosing issues at home. Plus, enjoy free lifetime updates and a one-year warranty. What’s not to love?
So why are you still reading this?
Time’s ticking, and this incredible deal won’t last forever. Snag your ThinkScan S99 Professional OBD2 Scanner today and become the car whisperer you always knew you could be.
Rev up your engines with the ThinkScan S99 Professional OBD2 Scanner! Diagnose, optimize, and save on maintenance. Grab this amazing 70% off deal before it speeds away - promo code 70S3IZY9.
- Comprehensive diagnostics: Full system and subsystem scanning in just 120 seconds.
- Five special services: Throttle Adaptation, Electronic Parking Brake Reset, DPF service, Oil Lamp Reset, and Steering Angle Sensor Reset.
- OBDII capabilities: Live data streams and diagnostic report printing for at-home diagnosis.
- Free lifetime updates: Stay up-to-date with the latest vehicle models and software improvements.
- One-year warranty: Enjoy peace of mind with a solid guarantee.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Amazon has tons of gaming gear on sale this week – best deals available
- Get a $100 PSN gift card for $85 & $50 Google Play gift card for $40
- This Hulu deal scores you three months for just $6
- Get this 256GB Samsung microSD because it’s only $22 today
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.