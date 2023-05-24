Connect with us

Clear your car’s check engine light with this OBD2 scanner, now $60

Buckle up because we’re about to take you on a wild ride.

Thincar S99 OBD2 Scanner
Image: KnowTechie

Attention all car enthusiasts, DIY-ers, and deal hunters: We’ve got a smokin’ hot deal that’ll make your engines rev with excitement. Say hello to the ThinkScan S99 Professional OBD2 Scanner, now at a jaw-dropping 70% off.

Originally priced at $199.99, this bad boy can be yours for just $59.97 when you use promo code 70S3IZY9. But don’t put the pedal to the metal just yet – this offer expires on May 31st, so grab it while you can at Amazon.

What’s so great about the ThinkScan S99?

This nifty gadget offers full system and subsystem diagnostics, scanning your entire vehicle in just 120 seconds. Fault codes? Live data graphs? Diagnostic reports? Check, check, and double-check.

The ThinkScan S99 comes loaded with five special services: Throttle Adaptation, Electronic Parking Brake Reset, DPF service, Oil Lamp Reset, and Steering Angle Sensor Reset. Talk about optimizing your engine performance and saving time and money on maintenance.

The fun doesn’t stop there. With full OBDII capabilities, live data streams, and diagnostic report printing, the S99 is perfect for diagnosing issues at home. Plus, enjoy free lifetime updates and a one-year warranty. What’s not to love?

So why are you still reading this?

Time’s ticking, and this incredible deal won’t last forever. Snag your ThinkScan S99 Professional OBD2 Scanner today and become the car whisperer you always knew you could be.

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

