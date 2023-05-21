Deals
This Hulu deal scores you three months for just $6
This offer is good through May 27 and gets you three months for a total cost of $6.
Are you tired of paying an arm and a leg for your binge-watching addiction? Well, fear not, my fellow couch potatoes, because Hulu has a deal that’s too good to be true.
For a limited time only, you can snag three months of Hulu’s ad-supported tier for just $2 per month.
That’s right, folks – 74% off its regular price of $8 per month. The offer is good through May 27 and is available for new and eligible returning subscribers.
Hulu is a streaming service that offers a mix of current and classic TV shows, movies, and original content. With the option to add live TV channels and sports programming, Hulu is a great choice for cord-cutters who want various entertainment options in one place.
Hulu’s extensive library boasts a plethora of TV series, films, and documentaries, ensuring there’s something for everyone.
From animated favorites like Family Guy to heartwarming sitcoms such as Modern Family, there’s something here for everyone.
Now, you might be thinking, “But wait, it’s the ad-supported tier.”
Listen up: ads are a small price to pay for a treasure trove of content at this ridiculously low price. Plus, who doesn’t need a little bathroom break during a marathon streaming session?
So, grab your popcorn, dim the lights, and dive headfirst into Hulu’s vast library of TV shows, movies, and documentaries. This deal is perfect for anyone looking to spice up their entertainment options without breaking the bank.
Again, this offer is good until May 27, and it gets you three months of Hulu’s ad-supported plan for $2 each.
- Large selection of current and classic TV shows from major networks, as well as a variety of movies and original content
- Option to add live TV channels and sports programming for an additional cost
- Ad-supported plan features commercials, which can be repetitive and disruptive to the viewing experience
- No option to add premium channels like HBO or Showtime
