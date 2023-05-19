Deals
This $19 Govee TV LED Backlight will transform how you watch TV
It’s light on the wallet, easy to set up, and it offers an experience like no other. What more can you ask for?
Get ready for a TV experience that’ll knock your socks off because we’ve got an incredible deal on the Govee RGBIC TV LED TV Backlight. Originally priced at $29.99, it’s now yours for just $18.99 – a whopping 37% discount!
But what makes this backlight so special?
Well, let me illuminate you (pun intended). With its Symphony of RGBIC Lighting, Govee takes your average TV lights and cranks them up to 11, creating dynamic, vibrant colors that’ll make your visuals pop like never before.
And if you’re all about that smart home life, you’ll love the App & Voice Control feature. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can manage your LED TV lights with just a few taps or voice commands.
Looking for some mood lighting? The Govee Home App offers 99+ preset scene modes and 11 music modes so that you can choose the perfect ambiance for any occasion.
Whether you’re binge-watching your favorite show or hosting a movie night, there’s a setting for everyone.
Speaking of music, this LED backlight also boasts a Music Sync feature. With a built-in mic, the color and brightness will dance along with your tunes, making you feel like you’re in the front row at a concert.
The 12.5ft backlight easily covers all four sides of any 55-75 inch TV, and with cable clips included, installation is a breeze. So why wait?
Upgrade your TV game today with the Govee RGBIC LED Backlight and bask in the glow of this fantastic deal.
- Vibrant RGBIC lighting effects
- Seamless app and voice control with Alexa & Google Assistant
- 99+ preset scene modes and 11 music modes
- Music Sync for immersive audio-visual experiences
- Easy, flexible installation for 55-75 inch TVs
- 12.5ft length to cover all four sides of the TV
- 2.4G support
