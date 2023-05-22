Amazon has tons of gaming gear on sale this week – best deals available

It’s time to rev up those gaming engines because Amazon Gaming Week is here. From May 22 through May 28, Amazon is dishing out some seriously sweet deals on gaming gear from brands like Asus, Logitech, Alienware, and more.

So kick back, relax, and let me be your guide to the best loot in this digital treasure trove. But if you like to skip ahead and head directly to all the savings, you’re more than welcome. We get it. We won’t take any offense.

Amazon Gaming Week Dive into Amazon Gaming Week and treat yourself (or maybe even Dad) to some top-notch gaming gear. Just remember, these deals won't last forever, so act fast and prepare for a summer of indoor gaming bliss!

First up, we’ve got a whopping 40% off HyperX Cloud headphones for that immersive audio experience. Need a new gaming laptop? Grab an extra $50 off an Asus laptop, or save a cool $400 off an Alienware laptop.

And if you’re itching for a second screen, snag a 24″ Dell gaming monitor for just $170.

There’s plenty more gaming deals where that came from

Razer’s premium gaming equipment lineup is getting massive discounts too. The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset and the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard are on sale for a jaw-dropping $80 each.

Plus, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is now only $75, saving you 56% off its original price.

Don’t forget about console games and storage – Samsung has you covered with some fantastic deals during Amazon Gaming Week as well. With all these amazing offers at your fingertips, it’s never been easier to create the ultimate gaming setup.

