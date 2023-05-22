Connect with us

Deals

Amazon has tons of gaming gear on sale this week – best deals available

From May 22 through May 28, save on all your favorite gaming gear.

A gaming peripheral and headphones are plugged into an electronic device, displaying the text "Gaming Week: Play Hard. Game On. May 22-28 2023".
Image: KnowTechie

It’s time to rev up those gaming engines because Amazon Gaming Week is here. From May 22 through May 28, Amazon is dishing out some seriously sweet deals on gaming gear from brands like Asus, Logitech, Alienware, and more.

So kick back, relax, and let me be your guide to the best loot in this digital treasure trove. But if you like to skip ahead and head directly to all the savings, you’re more than welcome. We get it. We won’t take any offense.

Amazon Gaming Week
Amazon Gaming Week

Dive into Amazon Gaming Week and treat yourself (or maybe even Dad) to some top-notch gaming gear. Just remember, these deals won't last forever, so act fast and prepare for a summer of indoor gaming bliss!

Brows Deals
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

First up, we’ve got a whopping 40% off HyperX Cloud headphones for that immersive audio experience. Need a new gaming laptop? Grab an extra $50 off an Asus laptop, or save a cool $400 off an Alienware laptop.

And if you’re itching for a second screen, snag a 24″ Dell gaming monitor for just $170.

There’s plenty more gaming deals where that came from

The image is promoting a sale at a gaming store, encouraging customers to shop now to level up their gaming experience. Full Text: LEVEL UP A AT GAMING WEEK SHOP NOW
Image: Amazon

Razer’s premium gaming equipment lineup is getting massive discounts too. The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset and the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard are on sale for a jaw-dropping $80 each.

Plus, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is now only $75, saving you 56% off its original price.

Don’t forget about console games and storage – Samsung has you covered with some fantastic deals during Amazon Gaming Week as well. With all these amazing offers at your fingertips, it’s never been easier to create the ultimate gaming setup.

So what are you waiting for? Dive into Amazon Gaming Week and treat yourself (or maybe even Dad) to some top-notch gaming gear. Just remember, these deals won’t last forever, so act fast and prepare for a summer of indoor gaming bliss.

Amazon Gaming Week
Amazon Gaming Week

Dive into Amazon Gaming Week and treat yourself (or maybe even Dad) to some top-notch gaming gear. Just remember, these deals won't last forever, so act fast and prepare for a summer of indoor gaming bliss!

Check Availability
KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Want more deals like this one? Subscribe to our exclusive deals newsletter

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time.

Subscribe Here

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News

Related Topics

Hooking you up with the best deals on gadgets, gaming, technology, and everything else under the sun.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Deals of the Day

More in Deals