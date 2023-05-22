Deals
Amazon has tons of gaming gear on sale this week – best deals available
From May 22 through May 28, save on all your favorite gaming gear.
It’s time to rev up those gaming engines because Amazon Gaming Week is here. From May 22 through May 28, Amazon is dishing out some seriously sweet deals on gaming gear from brands like Asus, Logitech, Alienware, and more.
So kick back, relax, and let me be your guide to the best loot in this digital treasure trove. But if you like to skip ahead and head directly to all the savings, you’re more than welcome. We get it. We won’t take any offense.
Dive into Amazon Gaming Week and treat yourself (or maybe even Dad) to some top-notch gaming gear. Just remember, these deals won't last forever, so act fast and prepare for a summer of indoor gaming bliss!
First up, we’ve got a whopping 40% off HyperX Cloud headphones for that immersive audio experience. Need a new gaming laptop? Grab an extra $50 off an Asus laptop, or save a cool $400 off an Alienware laptop.
And if you’re itching for a second screen, snag a 24″ Dell gaming monitor for just $170.
There’s plenty more gaming deals where that came from
Razer’s premium gaming equipment lineup is getting massive discounts too. The Razer Nari Ultimate wireless gaming headset and the Razer BlackWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard are on sale for a jaw-dropping $80 each.
Plus, the Razer Basilisk Ultimate wireless gaming mouse is now only $75, saving you 56% off its original price.
Don’t forget about console games and storage – Samsung has you covered with some fantastic deals during Amazon Gaming Week as well. With all these amazing offers at your fingertips, it’s never been easier to create the ultimate gaming setup.
So what are you waiting for? Dive into Amazon Gaming Week and treat yourself (or maybe even Dad) to some top-notch gaming gear. Just remember, these deals won’t last forever, so act fast and prepare for a summer of indoor gaming bliss.
Dive into Amazon Gaming Week and treat yourself (or maybe even Dad) to some top-notch gaming gear. Just remember, these deals won't last forever, so act fast and prepare for a summer of indoor gaming bliss!
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Get a $100 PSN gift card for $85 & $50 Google Play gift card for $40
- This $19 Govee TV LED Backlight will transform how you watch TV
- Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Gollum for PC and save 44%
- Samsung’s M8 monitor gets a massive $240 discount, now $459
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.