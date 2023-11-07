Deals
This lifetime subscription deal gets you 20TB of cloud storage for $70
Free up your devices, save some cash, and secure your digital life with Prism Drive. Seriously folks, this deal is a no-brainer.
Get ready to kiss your storage woes goodbye because Prism Drive is swooping in like a superhero with a lifetime subscription (yes, you read that right, LIFETIME) of 20 whopping terabytes of cloud storage for just $69.97.
But hey, you’re going to have to act fast on this offer as it does expire on Sunday, November 12. After that, the price goes back up. So yeah, the clock is ticking on this one.
I know what you’re thinking, “This sounds too good to be true.” But let me assure you, this is no fairy tale. This deal is as real as your dwindling device storage.
And just to put things into perspective, this cloud storage package usually sells for $1,494. So, if you’re not already doing your happy dance, you might want to start.
This is the best lifetime cloud storage deal out there
With Prism Drive, you don’t just get storage; you get a digital butler ready to manage all your files. From your vacation photos that are currently suffocating your phone to those bulky work files that make your laptop wheeze, Prism Drive can handle it all.
Prism Drive is like having a digital walk-in closet for your files but without the mothballs.
And it doesn’t just stop at storing. This is the Swiss Army knife of cloud storage.
You can preview files directly in your browser, share links with your friends (or frenemies, we don’t judge), and recover deleted files from the trash folder for 30 days (just in case you have a change of heart).
On top of that, Prism Drive offers AES 256-bit & HTTPS encryption, ensuring your files are safer than a kitten in a room full of pillows. And it’s compatible with just about every device under the sun.
Plus, you can upload single files up to 10GB in size. That’s like trying to stuff an elephant into a mini-fridge but with Prism Drive; it’s a breeze!
So, what are you waiting for? This deal is limited, and time waits for no one, especially not for a deal this good.
