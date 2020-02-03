This new Google Photos feature is a sure-fire way to get your nudes printed

If you like taking pictures, but wish there was an easier – almost automatic – way to print them out, well good news. I think. Some Google Photos users are being invited to trial a new feature that automatically selects “your best photos” each month and sends them to you, according to a report from 9to5Google.

While users will have the chance to look at the choices before they are sent to Google for printing, how many of us forget to pay a bill on time? Imagine trying to have to keep up with logging into Google Photos each month and curating your prints.

For $7.99, Google Photos will pick and print your 10 best pics

From the 9to5Google article tipster, the service allows you to choose 10 pictures each month. Those 10 pictures will arrive at your door as “4×6 pictures printed on matte, white cardstock that features a 1/8-inch border.”

Because companies want to flex their AI and automation, Google will automatically pick your “best” photos, but does give you the option to choose from themes to focus on like “people and pets” and “landscapes” and “a little bit of everything”.

On the surface, this seems fine, just fine, but I don’t know – I’m not quite ready to trust Google with analyzing my photos to figure out which ones are best for print. What about nudes and other sensitive subjects? What if the AI is confused by the perfectly framed portrait photo of my junk and adds it to the list? What if I forget to remove it from the curated list at the end of the month? What if…what if the AI falls in love with me?

In all honesty, this just isn’t something I’d use. One, I don’t care that much about physical photos and two, I don’t want AI analyzing my photos to decide which ones to print. If your Google Photos account is dedicated to a certain subject (kids/pets/landscapes) and you love having actual pictures to never look at, then maybe, but that’s about it.

Currently, this feature is only being offered to a limited number of users (as a banner ad on the Google Photos website) and there has been no confirmation about a full release.

What do you think? Is this Google Photos feature something you’d use? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

