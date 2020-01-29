Google is working on another messaging app they’ll probably kill off in a couple of years

Serious question, have you ever used a Google messaging service? Have you ever wanted to? There have been so many of them and yet, I can’t name a single person that has ever used one past initial curiosity.

Now, because Google refuses to quit, there is a new messaging service coming. One that is supposed to encompass all the other Google messaging things. This news comes from a report from The Information.

This unnamed service from Google will reportedly bring all of the company’s past attempts together

According to the report, the new app will corral everything together under one roof to provide a unified solution to chat and is currently being tested in-house by Google.

I’m not sure why we need this. There are a million solutions for chat at this point, and while things can always be improved, I would venture to say most of us are happy. If I need to chat, I shoot a message through Slack, Messenger, Skype, or just send an email through Gmail.

It is reported that it will be a part of Gsuite, which does have some merit, but still, will businesses latch on to a new product from Google, when they have such a terrible track record with supporting random projects?

What do you think? Are you interested in a new Google messaging service? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

