This secret eBay coupon code gets you a quick 20% discount

The digital aisles of eBay are ripe for the picking with a stealthy coupon code that slices 20% off your tech buys.

The code? NEWYEARDEAL.

Here’s the scoop: eBay’s new year tech treasure trove is wide open, but you’ve got to hustle – this deal packs its bags at 11:59 PM Pacific Time on January 7, 2024.

20% OFF with code NEWYEARDEAL Enjoy 20% off tech | eBay. Save on the latest must-haves. eBay's tech shelf is brimming with deals that'll make your wallet sing. From smartphones that have seen less face time than a hermit to consoles with more power than a caffeine-fueled coder at a hackathon, it's tech nirvana on a budget.

The best tech deals to use with your 20% off coupon

First up, we’ve got the flagship-worthy Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max 128GB. It’s like nabbing a luxury ride at the price of an economy hatchback. Swipe yours for $534.95, which is a jaw-dropping $564.05 off the sticker price.

Need some more convincing? How about the Sony WH-1000XM5 Noise-Canceling Headphones for $348.00? That’s $51.99 you’re keeping and a whole lot of noise you’re not hearing. Silence is golden, and so is this headphone deal.

Gamers, your chariot awaits. The Xbox Series X 1TB SSD is ready for action at $499.00. It’s not a deep cut, but finding one at retail price is as rare as a polite online gaming chat. Grab it here.

Microsoft Xbox Series X 1TB SSD The Xbox Series X offers robust performance with its 1TB SSD, delivering swift load times and an expansive game library in high fidelity. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Binge-watchers, prepare to be awed.

The LG C3 42″ 4K HDR Smart OLED TV is on the block for $896.99, down from a princely $1,799.95. It’s not just a TV; it’s a portal to your next streaming adventure. Snag this OLED TV deal.

And for the tech-savvy timekeepers, the Apple Watch Ultra is ticking at $599.99, shaving $199.01 off the usual $799.00. It’s like having a tech butler on your wrist. Strap on the savings with this Apple Watch deal.

If these deals don’t quench your thirst, trust me, there’s plenty of more to choose from. Here’s a quick list of some of the products we couldn’t cover.

Remember, this isn’t a drill. It’s a dash to the discount finish line. So, gear up, get in, and get those deals before the clock strikes midnight on January 7.

