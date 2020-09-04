This website will tell you if a show is worthy of your precious time or not

It’s been over ten years and I’m still not over how bad Battlestar Galactica ended. It’s was so bad, in fact, that I have a hard time even recommending the show to fellow sci-fi lovers. More recently, Game of Thrones somehow managed to disappoint the entire world.

Watching a long series can be a huge commitment, but it can sometimes be difficult to navigate through search results to see if a show is worth it without seeing a plethora of spoilers.

Now, a new web app, called TV Chart, looks to make your decision process a bit easier, thanks to an easy-to-read graph that gives you the ratings of every episode of a show as found on IMDb. Simply start typing any show and it will give you a selection of shows that match your query. Hit “Search” and you’re on your way.

The web app is completely free and gives you a great way to gauge the quality of the show. Now, you don’t have to navigate the minefield that is Reddit and Google just to see if a show is worth your time. And also, never forget, David Benioff and D. B. Weiss ruined Game of Thrones.

