TikTok is apparently the most-watched app in the US, beating out YouTube and Netflix

The rapid rise of TikTok doesn’t seem to be slowing much, as Americans now spend more hours browsing TikTok than YouTube. That’s according to a new report from app analytics firm, App Annie, with their latest State of Mobile report that tracks consumer behavior on mobile apps.

The report focuses on Android users, where, in the US, people are watching an average of 24.5 hours of TikToks a month, just beating out the 22 hours that the average YouTube user watches.

App Annie reckons that split will widen over time, as when they started tracking TikTok, Americans were only watching 16 hours of the short-form videos, versus 21.5 hours on YouTube.

Image: App Annie

That meteoric rise also shows up in the viewing figures for the United Kingdom, where the average is 26 hours spent on TikTok vs 16 per month on YouTube. That’s an 80 percent increase in watched hours since App Annie started tracking back in 2019, and it doesn’t show any sign of slowing down.

YouTube still has South Korea on virtual lockdown though, with an average of 40 hours watched per user per month. TikTok is way behind, at 16 average watch hours.

Even with those impressive viewing figures, mobile app stores are still dominated by gaming. Nearly three billion games were downloaded in Q2 of 2021, driving 6.67 billion dollars in revenue.

Standout successes like Clash of Clans and Uma Musume Pretty Derby topped the charts for revenue growth, while casual games like Bridge Race and Hair Challenge raced up the charts.

If you want to see the rest of the analysis, you can read App Annie’s report here.

