TikTok is testing a new feature that lets you buy personal messages from creators

Popular video-sharing app TikTok is reportedly testing an all-new feature that lets users request a personalized message from their favorite creators for a price. The new “Shoutouts” feature is still in the very early stages of testing and has very limited availability.

According to a new report from BuzzFeed, TikTok has quietly begun rolling out this new feature to very limited areas. As of right now, the feature is not available in the United States. In fact, it’s still unclear exactly what regions have access to this new feature.

So how does this new “Shoutouts” feature work? Much like Cameo, an app that lets users pay a certain amount of money to request personalized messages from celebrities, TikTok’s Shoutouts feature has users request personalized messages from their favorite creators, for a price set by the creator.

The new Shoutouts feature has been listed on TikTok’s FAQ page (according to BusinessInsider, we couldn’t find the page), with information on how the new feature could work.

According to that page, a user would request and pay for a video from a particular creator. The creator has three days to accept the request. Once the request has been accepted, you should get a personalized video straight to your DMs within a week or so.

Again, this feature is still in the very early testing stage. The feature is sure to be tweaked and changed as it is tested out across different regions. We don’t know much about a timetable for this feature or even if it will come to the rest of the world. For now, we will just have to wait and see.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: