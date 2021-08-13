TikTok will now stop sending your kids distracting notifications after 9pm

TikTok is one of the most popular apps in the world, and recently the company has made an effort to make it a safer place for teens and kids. Now, that is expanding even more.

Announced this week, the social giant is releasing a handful of features that are intended to keep kids safer on the platform, as well as a new feature that should help minimize their pop-up notifications at night.

Starting off, TikTok is making it so others can’t download videos from people age 13-15. They will also only have the option to share their videos with followers or friends. This means that the video isn’t public and can’t be found in the For You section of the app.

For users that are 16-17, they’ll get a notification the first time they publish a video letting them know who can see their video, and show them the different options available.

The final part of this safety and privacy update deals with notifications. Going forward, users between 13-15 years old will not receive push notifications after 9pm, and users aged 16-17 will stop receiving them starting at 10pm.

In theory, this could help a bit when younger people are winding down for the night, but it will be interesting to see if it really makes that much of a difference. Even so, it’s a good addition and definitely one that doesn’t hurt anything.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: