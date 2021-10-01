TikTok will soon offer NFTs of iconic videos from some of its biggest creators

If you absolutely insist on owning an NFT and are a big fan of TikTok, then good news, as the booming social platform is collaborating with some of its largest creators to create an NFT collection called TikTok Top Moments.

In the blog post announcing the new collaboration, TikTok Top Moments is exactly what you think it is – minted NFTs of iconic TikTok moments. The series will feature Lil Nas X, Rudy Willingham, Bella Poarch, Curtis Roach, Brittany Broski, FNMeka, Jess Marciante, and Gary Vaynerchuk.

The NFTs will be available on the Ethereum network through Immutable X, which is supposedly a “carbon-neutral” scaling level for Ethereum.

There’s a dedicated site for these NFTs, and they will be released on a weekly basis through the end of the month. The company notes that much of the proceeds from these sales will go to the creators, but some creators, including Brittany Broski who is working with Grimes on their NFT, will be donating proceeds to charity.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: