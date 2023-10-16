Top contenders for Dota 2 International 2023

The International(TI) is like a Super Bowl of esports for the video game Dota 2, which happens once a year and is organized by “Valve,” the creator of Dota 2.

Think of “The International(TI)” as a finale of the Dota Pro Circuit(DPC), where 20 teams will compete. There is an interesting process of selecting these 20 teams, which is like 12 teams are chosen, performance-based in the DPC.

The rest eight teams are selected on a regional basis; one team from each of the given regions gets selected. One team from North America and one from South America will participate in Dota 2.

We will see one participating team from Southeast Asia and another from China. Eastern Europe and Western Europe will also participate with one team from each. The other two teams are the last-chance qualifiers, totaling 20 teams in the tournament.

Meet The All-New Google Pixel Watch 2 Introducing Google's newest smartwatch. Pixel Watch 2 comes with upgraded performance, all-day battery life (with always-on display), new safety features, and more. Preorder today! Check Availability

History of the International Dota 2 Tournament

“The International” got started back in 2011 with the release of Dota 2; it wasn’t a global event at that time.

It all started in 2018 when the annual Dota 2 competition was held in different countries of the world, making it a globally recognized esports gaming event.

Another fact about the prize money of “The International” is that it is collected through a bottle pass system within the game where players pool in the money, and a portion of that collection goes to the prize pool.

Prize money for the International DOTA 2

Image: Valve

Prize money will make even Scrooge McDuck reconsider his wealth hoarding, a mind-blowing $40 million-plus this year in 2023! Having said that, let’s move to a quick view of the top contenders of DOTA 2 teams in 2023.

Take Control of Your Health with Fitbit Charge 6! Get accurate insights into your heart rate, calories burned, sleep patterns, and more. Achieve your fitness goals while prioritizing your overall well-being. Check Availability

We have the winners of “The Inernational” 2022, Tundra Esports, and a legendary team, OG, the winner of consecutive 2018 and 2019. We are expecting a thrilling battleground this year in the world of esports this year, 2023.

With all others, which we will elaborate on in the article today, we’ll do some pretty juicy rankings of the teams based on their past performances and their current potential. So read on.

Top contenders for Dota 2 International 2023

Team Liquid

Image: KnowTechie

If you call them the rockstars of Dota 2, it won’t be wrong. They have snagged two majors and one minor in the previous year, and currently, they are the head honchos of DPC. Now, you can picture the strength of Team Liquid.

Do you want to know the identity and trait that makes Team Liquid stand out? Lo and behold! It’s nothing short of saying them the chameleons on the battlefield. And they prove it each time they are to do so.

With a star rooster including Michael “miCKe” Vu, Michał “Nisha” Jankowski, and Ludwig “zai” Wåhlberg, they can change from a gentle breeze to a thunderstorm in just the blink of an eye!

With so many star players, there are some definite roles for all teams, and the most important ones worth mentioning are given below.

Carry: Michael “miCKe” literally carries the team by forming earlier in the game and carrying the team in the later shots.

Mid: Michał “Nisha” Jankowski plays excellent in controlling the mid-lanes and gunking other lanes as well.

Offlane: Team Liquid has Ludwig “zai” Wåhlberg as the Offlane, brilliantly controlling the game’s pace.

Worth-mentioning Note:

Apart from the typical role Team Liquid gives its players, they never sit in the same role; if there is a need, they typically move from one to another as per the demands of the game. You have to be a bit flexible to succeed.

You never want to mess with them or dare not miss them watching and playing. If you want to know about their recent advances in the field, you can definitely watch their present scores and wins here.

Gaimin Gladiators

Image: KnowTechie

Consistency is the other name of Gamin Gladiators; they are coming again this year at Dota 2 to shake things up; you better hold your seats tight and watch them playing rock solid and steady in the turbulent world of Dota 2.

The Gaimin Gladiator team is on fire, bagging three Majors in the last year alone. How splendid is that?

Their uniqueness never stops here. They have complete synchronization when they are on the battlefield, and they are truly magical with their crazy moves.

On the list of consistent players, you have Anton “dyrachyo” Shkredov, Quinn “Quinn” Callahan, and Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard leading the charge.

Carry: Anton “dyrachyo” Shkredov(The carry) is the team’s main damage dealer. He typically makes up heavily in the earlier phases of the game to carry the team in the late game.

Anton “dyrachyo” Shkredov(The carry) is the team’s main damage dealer. He typically makes up heavily in the earlier phases of the game to carry the team in the late game. Mid: The mid-laner Quinn “Quinn” Callahan is very important in controlling the mid-lane, ganking other lanes, and pushing towers.

The mid-laner Quinn “Quinn” Callahan is very important in controlling the mid-lane, ganking other lanes, and pushing towers. Offlane: Marcus “Ace” Hoelgaard is the offlaner, a tanky hero responsible for disrupting the enemy team and creating space for the carry and mid-laner to farm. He also initiates the team fights and controls the pace of the game.

Gamin Galdiator is famous for its strong team play, where the roles are not set in stone, they are flexible, and they draft them depending on the situation.

Whatever the situation, you will see epic Dota action when you find these fellows on the esports field in “The International.”

Tundra Esports

Image: KnowTechie

Now we have the champions of “The International” Best of Five 2022, Tundra Esports. These Titans clashed with PSG.LGD in a giant show last year and walked with the winning crown in their name.

The craziest thing about them is how they always brew strategies with each passing minute. It will be true if we call them the scientists of Dota with out-of-this-world team combos. They know how to plan and strategize things.

You will find amazing team combinations, including the giant names of Illya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk, Denis “Larl” Sigitov, and Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov cooking up all the genius plans.

Carry: Most of the time you will find Illya “Yatoro” Mulyarchuk as the Carry of the team dealing with major damages.

Mid: Denis “Larl” Sigitov plays Mid in the Tundra Esports, turning every stone to stay ahead of the enemy’s mid-laner.

Offlane: Offlaner of the Tundra Esports is Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov, who efficiently disrupts the enemy’s team and creates space for the “Carry” and the “Mid” to farm.

Tundra Esports has an innovative playstyle where there is nothing made forever. They keep changing their team’s carry, mid, and Offlane as needed.

In some games, Yator may play an aggressive “Carry” while “Larl” is better playing a supportive “Mid.” So they switch up or down as per the game needs. Better keep your eyes peeled if you don’t want to miss their mind-blowing moves.

Rankings of Dota 2 International 2023 teams

Rank Team 1 Team Liquid 2 Gaimin Gladiators 3 Tundra Esports 4 PSG.LGD 5 Evil Geniuses 6 Team Spirit 7 Talon Esports 8 9Pandas 9 Shopify Rebellion 10 Beastcoast Ranking of the teams to watch at Dota 2 International 2023

Format of the International 2023

Let’s view the roadmap to the exact format of “The International 2023,” featuring a group stage, a main stage, and a lower bracket.

The top 12 teams from the DPC rankings will receive direct invitations, while the remaining eight teams will qualify through regional qualifiers.

Number of teams: 20

Main stage teams: 16

The year 2023 tournament will be split into 2 phases: Group Stage and playoffs fall in“The Road to International” with 20 teams. The second phase, which is the final stage, falls in “The International.”

Group Stage will not have a live audience as in the previous year. The Group Stage and Playoffs will take place in the Seattle Convention Center, while “The International,” the final stage, will take place in the Climate Pledge Arena.

Group stage:

Image: Valve

First phase: First phase games will take place from 12th to 13th October with 20 teams divided into four groups of 5 teams each. Each will have a single round-robin(Best of two) match. The bottom team gets eliminated in the first phase, with a total of 16 teams marching to the second phase.

Second phase: The second phase will see 16 teams playing eight matches. We will get to see Best of 3 matches on the 14th and 15th of October 2023. You will find thrilling head-to-head matches. The result of these will eventually decide the participating teams to go to the main event of Dota 2. The main event will follow a playing format as is given for your reference. Whatever two teams will win, they are to play against the teams who come in third and fourth places from the other group, and vice versa. The results will declare the teams securing their positions in either the upper or the lower bracket.

Playoffs:

Happening from 20th to 22nd October in Seattle Convention Center, the 16 teams, now eight in the upper brackets and 8 in the lower bracket, will face 4 Best of 3 matches.

The International stage(Final stage)

Eight winning teams (4 upper brackets and four lower brackets) will move to the advanced level of “The International.”

Taking place from 27th to 29th October in the Climate Pledge Arena, the final event will have normal double elimination with four best of 3 matches every day, making it at last with three teams reaching the finals where they will play Best of 5 Grand Finals.

Prize pool of the International

The prize money for the Dota 2, 2023, is expected to exceed $40 million.

Talking about the rise of drop in compendium pool money in 2022, this year, 2023, is also seeing a major drop in compendium pool money, making it the lowest ever in a decade, which is a disturbing thing Valve must see into the reasons.

Compendium Pool money is collected through the old bottle pass system, where community members also get to pool in the money to go for the prize money.

Expert predictions for Dota 2 International 2023

Image: Valve

According to some experts, Team Liquid and Gaimin Gladiators will be the top contenders to win the International 2023. The evidence-based predictions always rely on the previous year’s Dota 2 results and the consistency with which both teams have won multiple Majors.

Some people also think that Tundra Esports, Psg.LGD and Evil Genius can also never be underestimated, as they are all capable of winning the tournament.

There is a strong disagreement about the favorites. Some experts believe that Team Liquid was consistent in the previous games, while some believe that Gaimin Gladiators are versatile players, so they are favorites to win 2023 The International.

Different points of view and opinions on potential tournament winners: Here is a low-down of the point of view for predicting winners of the Year 2023.

Tips.gg: Here, you will find Team Liquid as the favorite, the only consistent team, and as per Tips.gg “Team liquid is simply too good to lose.”

Esports.gg: They support Gaimin Gladiators simply because” they are exciting to watch with high potential.”

ODPixel: They think “Tundra Esports is a dark horse with a young talent.”

Conclusion

Image: Valve

With so much talent in place and 20 teams participating in the Dota 2, we will see a rise in esports through “The International” 2023 competition.

So many of you must have already decided your favors; there is plenty of time for the world to find who is going to have the winning crown in Dota 2 in 2023.

With Team Liquid, Tundra Esports, and Gaimin Gladiators, will the final land on these three, or will there be an upset this year?

Whatever it is, it will be gigantic with more prize money than any esports event can see till now. We will see how hungry the teams can get during the finals.

Stay tuned to the events, and make sure you support your teams by entering the fans as an audience. Are you still waiting? Get your tickets to the epic finals of Dota 2 of the year 2023.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. However, our opinions, reviews, and other editorial content are not influenced by the sponsorship and remain objective.

Meet Therabody's All-New TheraFace Mask TheraFace Mask is a breakthrough FDA-cleared LED skincare mask with added tension-relieving vibration therapy. Clinically proven results include firmer, smoother, healthier-looking skin with a visible reduction in fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven tone in as little as 8 weeks Learn More