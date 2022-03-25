Twitch streamers can now livestream directly from Zoom

Zoom now works with Twitch, which means users can now livestream from Zoom’s desktop client directly to Twitch. Before this integration, users had to utilize third-party apps as a workaround, and in most cases, the process was a bit complicated.

The only obvious kicker to this news is that Zoom typically charges a fee to livestream its meetings to other platforms. And this new Twitch integration is no different.

To utilize this Zoom’s Twitch integration, users have to subscribe to the company’s Pro, Business, Enterprise, or Education plans. The cheapest option is the Pro tier, which costs $149.90 per year.

“To help our customers streamline the process of sharing content within their communities and extend their reach, account owners and admins can now allow hosts to livestream their meeting or webinar to Twitch directly rather than manually configuring the stream as a custom livestreaming service,” said Zoom in a recent blog post.

The company announced its new partnership earlier this week, along with a few other Zoom updates that include meeting avatars, video messages in chats, and more. You can learn more about all the updates here.

