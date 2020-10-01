Twitter is completely down right now, try not to freak out (yet)

UPDATE 10:13am EST: It looks like the site is back up. Blame Minecraft Steve.

For the second time in as many weeks, Twitter has died. Trying to load the website results in a “Something went wrong – Try again” screen and that’s it. This is true for both the desktop version and app.

It seems the popular social site went down at around 10:00am EST and at the time of this writing, it’s still down. Downdetector notes that it is down in parts of the US and Europe, as well as Japan.

We’ll update this post as more information is made available.

Are you having issues with Twitter? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: