Twitter is down for many people right now (updated)

UPDATE 5/25/2022 8:48 AM ET: Alright, everyone, false alarm. Twitter is back up and running again so get back to work. The original report follows below.

If you were trying to ignore your morning responsibilities, bad news, as Twitter is currently experiencing an outage for many users.

Downdetector notes a spike in Twitter outage reports starting at 8:10 AM EDT. Currently, there are 1,580 reports.

Image: KnowTechie

Personally, we’ve noticed some hiccups with the site and one 404 error. But other than that, it has been loading for us.

It’s unclear if the outage is being experienced more through the app or desktop site, but Downdetector reports seem to point to more desktop outages.

We’ll continue to update this post as more information is made available.

