Twitter is down for a ton of people right now (updated)

UPDATE 7/14/2022 9:35 AM ET: It seems Twitter is now working on both mobile and desktop again. Reports have dropped drastically on Downdetector and we are once again able to log in. The original report can be found below.

If you were planning on using your company-provided work computer or phone to browse Twitter, bad news. Twitter is down for a ton of people right now. First, the web app was down, but now it has spread to the mobile app, as well.

According to Downdetector, the website is currently experiencing a spike in outage reports which just started over the past 10 minutes or so. At present, over 52,000 people have reported outages.

Users are reporting issues with loading tweets and loading the site in general. It’s unclear what caused the outage at this time.

Downdetector comments show that people in the US, France, Germany, and more are unable to access Twitter at this time.

One user notes, “there’s been so many outages in the past 2 weeks.” Another user is reporting that “[Their] Twitter is down in Ukraine.”

Other users are now using the Downdetector comments section as their own, small Twitter. “Does anyone have some good music recommendations?”, one user asked.

Reports continue to pour in as people struggle to access Twitter on any device. For some people, the web version has started working again, but many are still completely locked out of Twitter.

Downdetector outage reports are common, but seeing over 50,000 reports means the outage is huge. A couple users have wondered if the outage has anything to do with Elon Musk backing out of the Twitter deal.

