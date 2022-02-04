Twitter is letting more people test out its downvote button

Twitter can be a great place for conversation, but it doesn’t take long to find a reply section that is full of terrible takes and offensive or irrelevant replies. Now, the Twitter downvote button test is being expanded to (hopefully) help with that.

Announced yesterday evening in a tweet, Twitter is rolling out the test worldwide to more desktop users. In addition, Twitter is expanding the test to more Android and iOS devices, as well.

It’s also important to note that downvote counts will not be visible. It’s an internal metric that Twitter is using to gauge what types of replies are relevant and what people like seeing on the platform.

We learned a lot about the types of replies you don't find relevant and we're expanding this test –– more of you on web and soon iOS and Android will have the option to use reply downvoting.



Downvotes aren’t public, but they'll help inform us of the content people want to see. https://t.co/g8LcTpQqDv pic.twitter.com/wm5MmdR4Xh — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 3, 2022

As Joe pointed out last year, the Twitter downvote button could be used to help organize reply chains in a more meaningful way. It could also be used to determine what replies are automatically hidden.

It will be interesting to see how Twitter continues the test and if the feature makes its way to all end-users at some point in time. Downvoting really hasn’t made its way to many social networks, with Reddit being a more prominent example of the button.

