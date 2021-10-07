News
Twitter will now warn you if a thread you’re jumping into is about to get spicy
Since this is Twitter, will literally every thread have this prompt?
While this is a preference, Twitter is arguably one of the last great social media platforms out there. Yes, it’s garbage, but it’s gourmet garbage. Debates on the platform can get intense and now the company is testing out a way to let users know they are about to jump into some shit.
Announced this week, Twitter is offering prompts to some iOS and Android app users, letting them know if a conversation thread has the potential to be “heated or intense.”
It’s honestly not a bad idea, but we’re talking about Twitter here. Literally, any conversation at any moment has the chance to become “heated or intense.” That’s just Twitter, baby, and it’s what we are all there for.
Twitter notes it is to promote healthy conversations, but what’s more healthy than a heated debate about the merits of making your bed in the morning.
This is just the latest change Twitter is testing to make conversations better on the platform. Some of the more recent tests included asking users to rethink heated responses and prompts to read articles before retweeting them.
Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Twitter opens up its new tipping feature for just about everyone and you can even send Bitcoin
- Someone hacked a US Navy ship’s Facebook page and all they did was stream Age of Empires
- Mark Zuckerberg’s response to the whistleblower is exactly the kind of bullshit we’ve come to expect
- TikTok will soon offer NFTs of iconic videos from some of its biggest creators