Twitter will now warn you if a thread you’re jumping into is about to get spicy

While this is a preference, Twitter is arguably one of the last great social media platforms out there. Yes, it’s garbage, but it’s gourmet garbage. Debates on the platform can get intense and now the company is testing out a way to let users know they are about to jump into some shit.

Announced this week, Twitter is offering prompts to some iOS and Android app users, letting them know if a conversation thread has the potential to be “heated or intense.”

Ever want to know the vibe of a conversation before you join in? We’re testing prompts on Android and iOS that give you a heads up if the convo you’re about to enter could get heated or intense.



This is a work in progress as we learn how to better support healthy conversation. pic.twitter.com/x6Nsn3HPu1 — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 6, 2021

It’s honestly not a bad idea, but we’re talking about Twitter here. Literally, any conversation at any moment has the chance to become “heated or intense.” That’s just Twitter, baby, and it’s what we are all there for.

Twitter notes it is to promote healthy conversations, but what’s more healthy than a heated debate about the merits of making your bed in the morning.

This is just the latest change Twitter is testing to make conversations better on the platform. Some of the more recent tests included asking users to rethink heated responses and prompts to read articles before retweeting them.

