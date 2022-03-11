Two new MacBooks with the powerful M2 chip are planned for this year

If Apple’s most recent event has you excited for upcoming products, then buckle up, as reports point to a new MacBook Air and MacBook Pro featuring the powerful M2 chip coming later this year.

According to an exclusive report from 9to5Mac, Apple is currently prepping two new MacBooks with the M2 chip. A new MacBook Air and 13″ MacBook Pro are on the table, both expected to release later this year.

No release dates have been set in stone, but most likely they would be revealed at Apple’s fall event.

While some analysts believe a new MacBook Air would use an updated M1 chip, 9to5Mac’s report points to an M2 chip based on the A15 chip. That means an eight-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

Image: KnowTechie

The other planned device from Apple looks to be an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro. The new MacBook Pro will maintain its current design, but the internals will be upgraded with the M2 chip.

The M2 chip is a replacement for the current M1 chip. While it is definitely more powerful, it’s important to note here that it is still going to be less powerful than the M1 Pro, Max, and Ultra chips.

Overall, it’s another exciting year for users that like their entire tech ecosystem to be filled with Apple products.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: