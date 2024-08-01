Quick! UGREEN chargers are now just $9.99 for Prime members

KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

Let’s talk about a deal that won’t leave your wallet gasping for air. Ugreen just dropped the price of their wall chargers to a mere $9.99 for Prime members.

The regular price? A whopping $20. And if you aren’t a Prime member? You can still snag one for just $17.

These Ugreen chargers are packing some serious heat—figuratively, of course. With a 20W output, this compact powerhouse supports various fast-charging protocols.

In just 30 minutes, you can give your iPhone 15 Pro Max a rejuvenating boost from 0-45%! Your friends will be jealous when you breeze past them in the battery race.

$10 for Prime Members UGREEN iPhone15 20W USB C Charger $16.99 The Ugreen 20W charger offers fast charging for a ton of devices. Compact and lightweight, it uses GaN technology for power delivery and has built-in safety features to prevent overheating and short circuits. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

A notable highlight is the GaN technology. This clever chipset not only makes the charger smaller than your standard iPhone charger, but it also runs cooler. You won’t be cooking your devices while getting that quick charge.

Safety? Ugreen has you covered. Their charger features overcharge protection, overheat protection, and short circuit protection. That means your devices stay safe even when you’re in a rush.

Traveling? The lightweight design and foldable plug make this charger an easy companion for any adventure.

Hit up Amazon for Ugreen chargers and take advantage of this limited-time offer. These deals won’t last forever, so don’t let your devices down! Stock up now!

$10 for Prime Members UGREEN iPhone15 20W USB C Charger $16.99 The Ugreen 20W charger offers fast charging for a ton of devices. Compact and lightweight, it uses GaN technology for power delivery and has built-in safety features to prevent overheating and short circuits. What We Like: Charges devices like the iPhone 15 Pro Max from 0-45% in just 30 minutes.

Lightweight and foldable plug, making it travel-friendly.

Includes overcharge, overheat, and short circuit protection for reliable use. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Scratch that deal itch with daily offers delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now and unsubscribe at any time. Email * Submit

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news