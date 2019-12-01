Studies showed that in 2014, users spent two and a half hours on their smartphones every day on average. And four years since then, usage increased to almost four hours. Of this consumed time, 43% of this is utilized playing games.

The development of the smartphone industry paved the way for the development of games. In 2016, mobile games reached $40.6 billion in revenue and in 2018, 50 % of the total gaming proceeds are from mobile games. This number encouraged developers to deliver more and more gaming applications.

But before these games became available in smartphones, gaming was popularised through gaming consoles. As seen in Ordinary Reviews, there are numerous games continuously being released and updated by various gaming giants. Some are even much anticipated! Although, some if not a few of the video games have found its way to the Android environment.

Check out Google Play, and you will notice millions of games available for download. These paid and free games range from categories of action, racing, adventure, skill and much more, with games suitable for a wide range of audiences. Notable Android inlcude are Pac-man, Sonic Dash, Minecraft, Pokemon Masters, Clash of Clans, Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, Call of Duty: Mobile, Stardew Valley, Oceanhorn, Dragon Ball Legends, Real Racing, to just name a few.

But enough with those familiar games, here are some of the upcoming Android games to watch out for:

Apex Legends

Developer: Respawn Entertainment

Progress: No definite release date

A free-to-play Battle Royale game. For each round, there are sixty players in squads of three. Players search for weapons and equipment to fight other players in a playing area that is gradually constricted.

Diablo Immortal

Developer: Blizzard Entertainment

Progress: Listed in Play Store but release date still unknown

Although the game is from the same developer, this game is not part of the Diablo game available for game consoles and PC. The story takes place in the events happening halfway Diablo II and III , with the Worldstone fragmented, and Archangel Tyrael believed to be dead.

Eve: Echoes

Developer: NetEase

Progress: Closed alpha version last September with ongoing tests

This game is based on the space game MMO developed by CCP games. Players will have the opportunity to explore the universe and complete space battles.

Forza Street

Developer: Turn 10 Studios

Progress: Release date anticipated at the end of 2019

A free-to-play street racing game aimed for casual players. The aim is for players to win events to gain points for upgrading and purchasing of cars.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Developer: Riot Games

Progress: Beta version in selected regions

A mobile-friendly version of its PC counterpart with the same 5v5 MOBA gameplay. Although the match will be reduced to less than 18minutes and the number of champions available upon launch will only be 40.

Levelhead

Developer: Butterscotch Shenanigans

Progress: Released on a game console, Android version to follow

A platforming game that enables four players to play at a level or create levels. These levels can be created and accessed in all platforms, Android, iOS, and PC due to its cross-platform characteristics.

Minecraft Earth

A free-to-play augmented reality game available for Android and iOS. Players will be able to create structures and set it in the real world. Team play is open between friends or with other players. It has some advanced features and in-game items that would be available for purchase.

Project Cars GO

Developer: Slightly Mad Studios and Gamevil

Progress: No Exact release date

Based on Project Cars game available on Xbox One and PS4. A Racing game known to provide an authentic racing experience. Aside from racing, players are provided with various cars that they can customise.

Rush Wars

Developer: Supercell

Progress: Beta Mode with a soft launch performed in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand

Multiplayer game with a colorful cast of characters. The gameplay is similar to Boom Beach and Clash of Clans having a base with immobile defenses and defensive troops. You have to pillage your other bases to upgrade your base and troops.

Shadowgun War Games

Developer: Madfinger Games

Progress: Closed beta with no definite release date

Includes characters in the 5v5 Capture the Flag battles, with each character having their advantages through their abilities and weapons. Tactics and coordination with your team are essential to prevail in this competitive multiplayer shooter game.

Sky: Children of the Light

Developer: Thatgamecompany

Progress: Expected release for the Android version after the iOS version release in mid-2019

A game for players who want to relax and have a sweet and quiet adventure. The aim is to uncover the mystery of the game’s kingdoms. It retained its stunning graphics but veered away from the minimalistic controls of the previous games developed by TGC.

Teamfight Tactics

Developer: Riot Games

Progress: Beta version coming this December

A strategy game that enables a player to build a team of champions, each having their own strengths and synergies. Upgrade and acquisition of items are also possible.

These games are just some of the upcoming games for Android. But as you know, the lifespan of games are getting shorter with the advent of newer platforms and technology developments. We just have to wait for these games to be released, enjoy the matches, and we’ll have you decide which to retain.

