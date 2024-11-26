US DOJ calls Google ‘three times a monopolist’ in ads antitrust case

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) accused Google of “rigging” ad auctions to suppress competition during closing arguments in an antitrust trial, but the outcome remains uncertain.

Over three hours, both sides presented their final cases to US District Court Judge Leonie Brinkema, whose decision, expected by late 2024, could shape the future of Google’s ad tech business.

This case is part of a broader legal battle against Google, which has faced antitrust lawsuits since 2023. In August 2024, the courts ruled that Google’s search technology constituted an illegal monopoly.

Google faces antitrust lawsuit over ads

The current lawsuit focuses on Google’s advertising technology. The DOJ alleges that Google tied its ad-related tools together to suppress competitors and force publishers to depend on its platform.

Google argues it faces competition from platforms like Meta and TikTok.

It argues that digital advertising operates as a single, two-sided market of buyers and sellers rather than distinct segments such as publisher servers, ad exchanges, and advertiser networks.

Google’s attorney, Vidushi Dyall, challenged the DOJ’s claims, arguing that they failed to present concrete examples of rival products harmed by Google’s ad tech practices.

Judge Brinkema also questioned the DOJ’s evidence, noting the lack of advertiser feedback in the case. (Via Apple Insider)

In response, DOJ claims that Google has allegedly deleted internal chats, which could have served as evidence.

The DOJ has requested that the court infer that the missing messages would have damaged Google’s defense. (Via The Verge)

A ruling is expected in the coming months, with Brinkema possibly siding with the DOJ, as she did in the search monopoly case.

The DOJ seeks remedies such as requiring Google to sell off its Ad Manager, a key revenue driver, and potentially its Chrome browser.

Whatever the verdict, appeals are anticipated to extend into 2025, and the priorities of the next US administration could influence the outcome.

