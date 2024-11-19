Google may have to sell Chrome to break the search monopoly

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly considering forcing Google to sell its Chrome browser in an effort to dismantle its dominance in the search engine market.

According to Bloomberg, the move is part of a broader antitrust campaign to restrain Google’s control over internet search and the associated data monopoly.

Although no official decision has been announced yet, the DOJ’s recommendations and input from participating states could be disclosed as early as November 20th.

The court could force Google to sell Chrome

Antitrust officials and state partners are proposing significant changes in the case. One proposal requires that Google license its search data to competitors, potentially leveling the playing field.

If Google indeed adopts DOJ’s proposals, it could reshape not just the tech sector but also industries reliant on Google’s ecosystem.

These changes could include stricter regulations around Google Search, more autonomy for websites over their content, and potentially vast distinctions between Google’s Android platform and its other services.

The report also states that Google’s dominance in search, used by nearly 90 percent of the global population, gives it access to vast data.

This data fuels its highly profitable advertising business, offering an unparalleled competitive edge over rivals like Microsoft’s Bing. Critics argue that this monopoly restrains competition and innovation.

However, Google has previously warned that such measures could harm consumers and developers, potentially disrupting markets in unforeseen ways.

While the DOJ’s push to force Google to sell Chrome is a significant proposition, the company is highly likely to come up with alternative solutions.

It’s important to note that nothing is set in stone yet, as the final ruling in this case is expected by August 2025.

Judge Amit Mehta, who previously ruled in the ongoing antitrust case, will review these recommendations and release a verdict as soon as November 20th.

Do you think Google should have to sell Chrome? Do you have any company in mind that would be better at running Chrome? We would love to hear more from you below in the comments, or via our Twitter or Facebook.

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news