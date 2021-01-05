Venmo is launching a new feature that lets you cash a check directly through the app

If you hate checks as much as I do, you’ll be glad to hear that the PayPal-owned Venmo is launching a feature that will let you cash your checks directly through the app.

Announced this week, the feature is rolling out for “select customers.” Venmo doesn’t mention exactly what it means by “select customers,” but encourages users to download the latest app update to see if the feature is available.

Basically, it will work by taking a picture of the check and submitting it to Venmo. The company notes it should only take a couple of seconds to process, but it could take up to five minutes. Money is deposited into your Venmo account.

As an added bonus, Venmo is using the newest round of stimulus checks as a way to advertise the feature. For those that are selected for the program and receive a paper stimulus check, you’ll be able to cash it through Venmo without any fees.

What do you think? Could you see yourself using this new Venmo feature? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: