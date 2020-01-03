Wait, are Minecraft’s servers being shut down?

For Minecraft fans, all 250 million of them, they experienced a good scare near the end of 2019. Channel45news reports that Mojang, the creators of Minecraft, will be shutting down the servers for the wildly popular game where you just build stuff in 2020.

However, if you click the link for Channel45, you will be greeted by a clown telling you “You just got pranked.” After all, it is a site where anyone can create their own bogus news stories.

So, if you’re a Minecraft fan who clicked on this, you probably had a good laugh and moved on. But, this is not where this prank ends. This “story” ended up catching fire on search engines, which caused it to become more prominent and more news sites started to write stories on the game’s “imminent” shut down.

A lot of streamers who specialize in Minecraft videos probably thought they were out of a job.

To answer the question in the title, no Minecraft servers are not shutting down. It was just a prank.

It started making so much noise, that Microsoft, Mojang’s parent company, had to step in and let everyone know the truth. Helen Zbihlyj, a community manager at Microsoft, tweeted about this prank calling it a “stupid hoax.”

Once more for the folks who missed the tweet the first time I posted it. Minecraft is NOT stopping, Mojang is NOT closing. #Minecraft https://t.co/V4Lzv97qOc — Helen Z 🔜 #PAXSouth (@HelenAngel) January 2, 2020

Long story short, if the ‘esteemed journalists’ over at Channel45 are behind the story, chances are it’s not real. It is, in fact, fake news.

What do you think? Did you believe the “news” story? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.