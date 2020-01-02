Huge PlayStation 5 leak all but confirms backward compatibility is coming to the console

A deep dive into some leaked tests on the rumored CPU that’ll be powering the PlayStation 5 came up with a pearl of knowledge – the PS5 looks to be backward compatible with both the PS4 and PS4 Pro.

That might not seem like a huge deal, but if true, it’ll be the first time Sony has let their latest console run games from the prior generation natively. Of course, PSNow lets you run older games, but only by streaming them from Sony’s servers.

PlayStation 5 spec leak seems to confirm one of your most wanted features

See, when looking at the data for the upcoming GPU for the PS5, Digital Foundry found something interesting indeed. The GPU has three different modes, two of which just happen to match the performance details of the base PS4 and PS4 Pro. This points to backward compatibility being a baked-in feature for the PS5, at least for PS4 era games.

While this picture is mostly speculation built on the back of the leaked tests, one thing is clear. The PlayStation 5 is going to be a monster for gaming. Let’s not forget that developers managed to squeeze far more performance out of the existing consoles than they could out of PCs of similar specs.

Will Sony unveil the PS5 at CES 2020 next week? The rumor mill had it down for a February reveal but it could quite easily bring that date forward.

