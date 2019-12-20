I don’t get it either, but soon you’ll be able to play Stardew Valley in your Tesla

I love Stardew Valley. Everyone knows this at this point. I also want a Tesla. Now, worlds combine as Elon Musk has announced that the hit farming title is coming to a Tesla near you. I don’t get it either, but I’m here for it.

Like most good things these days, the news came via Musk’s Twitter account and it also mentions a Full Self Driving preview, but eff that noise, Stardew Valley.

Tesla holiday software update has FSD sneak preview, Stardew Valley, Lost Backgammon & a few other things — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2019

In addition, as you can see from the tweet literally right above this text, Lost Backgammon is also joining the in-dash entertainment, as well as “a few other things”.

Tesla is no stranger to adding games to its in-dash screen, with classic Atari games making their way to the cars in April and the brutal platformer Cuphead being added in June of this year.

I guess it is worth noting here that these games can only be played when the car is parked, so don’t worry about people farming their crops or wooing local town folk while also filming porn in their self-driving Tesla.

What do you think? Do you think these gaming additions to Tesla vehicles make sense? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

