Here are your free PlayStation Plus games for January 2020

I said it all throughout 2019 and have no plans of stopping in 2020 – free games are the best games because spending money sucks. Luckily, if you have an active PlayStation Plus membership and a PlayStation 4, you get some free games to enjoy each month as one of your perks.

While the free games offered through services like PlayStation Plus are pretty hit or miss, this month features two solid titles worth checking out.

Free PlayStation Plus games for January 2020

This month, PlayStation Plus members actually get access to four games (kinda) instead of the normal two. I say kinda because one game is a collection that actually features three games. That game? Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection which features the first three games in the series. If you enjoy adventure games, treasure hunting, mystery, and Tomb Raider, you’re definitely going to want to snag this collection.

The other title is a hit for the whole family (or maybe…none? of the family?) but instead of being a kickass explorer you’re a goat. Yes, the other free game this month for PlayStation Plus members is the hit title Goat Simulator. With its wacky physics engine and pure goat gameplay, it’s definitely worth the bandwidth.

Remember, you must have an active PlayStation Plus membership to download and play these games.

What do you think? Plan on downloading these free PlayStation Plus games for January 2020? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

